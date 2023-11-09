Exclusive: PESSIMYSTIC Premieres “Burnt Offering” Lyric Video

Prepare for an unrelenting aural assault from Canadian trio Pessimystic and their debut song "Burnt Offering," the title track off their first studio effort produced by Topon Das at Apt 2 Recording (Fuck the Facts, Deformatory, Eclipser). Showcasing their intricate chord arrangements, harsh vocals with melodic outbursts, and complicated drum patterns, the single is the culmination of Pessimystic’s resolve and lyrical theology.

"'Burnt Offering' is about sacrifice through immolation of the self and absorption into absolute unity with God. Instrumentally, this track showcases the diversity of the band’s sound; weaving tense, bewildering dissonance into ominous psychedelia, and finishing with cathartic release. This moment in the record marks the plummeting descent into lunacy, far from the uplifting elements of the first two tracks, and the last trace of melodic respite before what is to come." adds the band.

Watch the lyric video premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

Driven by their experience with other established bands in the Canadian extreme music scene, Ottawa, ON's Pessimystic performs an experimental style of death metal possessed with a blackened atmosphere. Their sound bridges the chasm between dark, dissonant riffs and hook-focused compositions.

While there are no secret musicians nor hidden stories to the band, they have chosen to adopt a strictly minimalistic approach in the presentation of their music first and foremost. With a clear vision and a cohesive identity, Pessimystic intends to compose and release EPs and albums on an annual basis, building momentum fast and spreading the "Pessimystic" energy far and deep.

The debut album Burnt Offering comprises five songs of avant-garde extreme music, for a total length of just under half an hour. Under its dense and dissonant shroud, it combines the wrath and fury of death metal with the intensity and melodic echoes of black metal. With its meshed layers of intricate technical details, Burnt Offering showcases both performance and dedication Pessimystic has to offer.

The band intends to promote the album in front of live audiences in Ontario, Quebec, and anywhere else there may be opportunities to play live in the year to come.

Burnt Offering is due out November 24 and can be preordered on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Conquer The Pantheon”

“Visions”

“Burnt Offering”

“Crystalline”

“Omnipresent Malevolence”

Album teaser: