Exclusive: REBEL PRIEST Premiere “Lesson In Love” Video

Vancouver’s Rebel Priest has been bringing its eclectic brand of rock ‘n' roll to fans for years in a true unadulterated, unapologetic fashion. A little bit greasy, a little bit sassy, but 100% committed, they have released four records, with a fifth on its way this year. “Lesson In Love” is the name of the upcoming EP as well as the first single, an untraditional ballad, like a love song sung by a Tommy gun. According to the band, it’s about going through the trials and tribulations of loving something - the ups, the downs, the spirals, but without the direct subject being a person. The band explains further:

“It’s open-ended in that it is what you love or love doing and how it’s a journey that can always find a way home. There's always that one thing in your life that keeps you going, a person, a hobby, a theology. No matter what your vice is, it always comes at a price. You have to go through the blood, sweat, and tears to get what you need outta it and it doesn’t always come easy. This is your education, your lesson in love.”

When people put on the new record, Rebel Priest intends for them to forget about everything else, take a break from the grind, and get pumped! Whether you're working out, going out, or down and out, put it on and play it loud! Get into it and go wild! Their music is fluid, they find a riff and then follow it where it wants to go. They say it’s just about finding the groove and cruising the wave.

Rebel Priest is headed out on tour with Toronto's Deadwolff this summer, and spectators are in for a rock ‘n’ roll treat - guitarist/vocalist Benny Kemp is the embodiment of a denim tornado; that guy will (and has) break his legs to party on stage! Drummer/vocalist Nate Pole is a groovin’ attitudn’ mean machine behind the drums that will sometimes make a wood chipper look like a pencil sharpener on those skins. As for vocalist/bassist Jayme Black, he’s a bit of a mouthpiece and likes his bass real gritty.

The trio just wants to bring rock n roll back to street level, when it was outlaw music for the underdog, so expect a greasy, sweaty, down and dirty rock show. They are recommended for fans of Motörhead, ZZ Top, and Rose Tattoo.

BraveWords is premiering the music video for “Lesson In Love” – watch below!

The EP comes out on June 24, 2022 via Batcave Records. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Lesson In Love”

“Dïvebomber”

“Coatcheck Girl”

“Bonfire”

Dates:

June

24 – Vancouver, BC – Have A Good Laugh Festival (Deadwolff only, afternoon show)

24 – Vancouver, BC – Lana Lous

27 – Maple Ridge, BC – The Wolf Bar

28 – Kamloops, BC – Pogue Mahones

29 – Kelowna, BC – Missions Tap House

30 – Lethbridge, AB – TBA

July

1 – Calgary, AB – The Palamino

2 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Temple