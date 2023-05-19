Exclusive: SANGUINE GLACIALIS Premieres “Immmuration” Music Video

Without darkness there can be no light, Sanguine Glacialis (ft. members of Valfreya, the Growlers Choir, The Monster Factory) have stared into the very blackest pit, and, inspired by what they saw there, forged sonic masterpieces of the darkest beauty, it is not surprising their name means ‘frozen blood’ in Latin!

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Sanguine Glacialis has shared the stage with Dark Tranquility, Omnium Gatherum, Delain, Hammerfall, Unexpect, Necronomicon, and many more. The dark heart of Sanguine Glacialis is vocalist/keyboardist Maude Théberge, the sole original member left of the band. She describes their sound as ‘unique, original, intense and dark.’

Today, the band has a new music video for the second single "Immuration" off their forthcoming third album Maladaptive Daydreaming planned for release later this year to follow 2018's Hadopelagic. This next single follows their previously released "Welcome", which they previewed to fans this past March.

On "Immuration", the track starts with a piano/bass/drum intro before heading straight into the gang vocals chorus. It goes through different verses and choruses before ending with the most brutal breakdown on the album.

"Immuration is a metaphor for being stuck inside for too long and the hatred and depression that builds up because of it. This is a very catchy song that represents the album and its concept very well, so that’s why we chose it as a single. The music video represents the story of the album, but also, as a person with mental illness myself, this song and the whole record itself allowed me to explore my struggles and express them lyrically." adds Maude Théberge (Vocals, Keyboard & Violin).

BraveWords is premiering the “Immuration” video – watch below!

Maladaptive Daydreaming" explores the trials of mental illness and how it’s lived inside someone’s mind that the band's frontwoman Maude Théberge knows from her own personal experiences. With a sound that infuses a vast array of musical styles such as jazz, classical, folk, symphonic, death, and black metal, Sanguine Glacialis have gone even more metal and darker than their previous releases, pushing their limits once again to explore new styles and instruments.

"I honestly think it’s our best album by far, and I think fans will love it. It’s a catchy melodic death metal album, yet progressive and dark as well. The lyrics are about an imaginary world created in someone’s mind to hide from reality, and how this world can suck you completely out of reality. It talks about different aspects of mental illness," says Théberge.

Those unfamiliar with Sanguine Glacialis can expect a band that is more theatrical than most with their make-up, costumes, and invited artists, along with the most important rule for them, have a lot of fun! The band is hyped about the new album. The pandemic was great for them at least, as it allowed them to take the time to compose and write to make the best album possible and push their limits once again to explore new styles and instruments.

Fans of Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Agonist, and Diablo Swing Orchestra will likely be interested in the genre-bending sounds of Sanguine Glacialis.

Stream “Immuration” on Bandcamp.

(Photo – Philippe Quinn)