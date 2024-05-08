Exclusive: SHUMAUN Premieres “Some Memories” Lyric Video Feat. MARCO MINNEMANN

Shumaun, the internationally acclaimed progressive rock sensation known for their dynamic sound and introspective lyrics, is expanding their discography this year with their fourth album, “Opposing Mirrors,” set to release at the end of June 2024. Prior to this release, they will have a couple of singles to whet the palettes of rock fanatics around the world, the first being “Some Memories,” premiered exclusively through BraveWords.

This track is a departure from their regular sound as the band explains:

“It has a modern edge with its choppy guitar rhythms under the verses, but I believe the chorus brings it back to the classic Shumaun sound with its big hook and open chords," says bassist Jose Mora. Singer/guitarist Farhad Hossain provided more insight into the lyrical theme: "Lyrically, it addresses the phenomenon of cancel culture, exploring how individuals can face consequences for past actions or statements, even if they have since grown and evolved as people.”

“Some Memories” possesses a remarkably potent and dynamic sound. "The guitars seamlessly transition between low and high tones, heavy and light textures, slow and fast tempos, and chords and notes, adding depth to the composition. There is incredible drumming throughout the song by Marco Minnemann. The bass serves as an embellishment, enhancing the overall musical landscape. The vocals and synths are intricately layered atop the instrumentation to give the song its various shapes and colors," guitarist Tyler Kim further noted.

Initially conceived as a solo project by Farhad Hossain, Shumaun quickly evolved into a collaborative powerhouse with the addition of talented musicians. They believe the album is best experienced when played in sequence. While not a traditional concept album, it maintains a thematic coherence, much like their previous releases. “Opposing Mirrors” is recommended for fans of Rush, Porcupine Tree, and Fates Warning.

Opposing Mirrors is due out June 27; preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“The Perils Of Amnesia”

“Balance”

“Opposing Mirrors”

“Anxiety And Daydreams”

“That Which Turns”

“Beyond Reflection”

“Some Memories”

“Porcelain Trees”

Album Band Lineup

Farhad Hossain — Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards

Jose Mora — Bass

Tyler Kim — Guitars

Drums:

Thomas Lang (Tracks 1, 3, 8)

Marco Minnemann (Tracks 4, 7)

Leo Margarit (Tracks 5, 6)

Farhad Hossain (Track 2)