Exclusive: SOUL SIGN Feat. Vocalist MARK BOALS Premieres “Out Of The Dark – White Room Cover” Music Video

Soul Sign is an all-star group comprising members of Quiet Riot, Scorpions’ Uli Jon Roth, Yngwie Malmsteen, Ted Nugent, Player, Dokken, DIO Returns, Leatherwolf and Unida delivering heavy, melodic rock that will touch your soul. BraveWords is premiering the new music video for “Out Of The Dark – White Room Cover” – check it out below.

Video notes:

Directed & Editing - John Haggard

Produced, Mixed & Mastered by Bjorn Englen

The group, based out of Los Angeles, was founded with the intention to deliver strong, honest, organic modern and classic rock through world class musicianship. All members are extraordinary musicians & personalities who have had their craft perfected through many years of extensive world-wide touring & recording with world famous, multi-platinum selling artists. They deliver an energetic live show suited to a wide range audience.

Mark Boals - Vocals

The legendary voice of Yngwie Malmsteen, Ted Nugent & Scorpions’ Uli Jon Roth. Mark has also sung with Don Dokken, The Rock Vault, Ring of Fire & Royal Hunt. Bigger than life vocals with a range that is hard to beat!

Rob Math - Guitar

Rob’s unique & tasteful style is combining blues with great chops. He has recorded with Seal, Toni Braxton & many more. He has been a recording & touring member of Player (“Baby Come Back”) & metal classics Leatherwolf.

Bjorn Englen - Bass

Extraordinary virtuoso bass player mainly known for decades with multi-platinum Quiet Riot, DIO Returns, as well as guitar gods Yngwie Malmsteen, Uli Jon Roth & Tony MacAlpine.

Mike Cancino - Drums

A much experienced world class, “work horse” drummer who grew up in the California desert & has toured internationally for decades with Lynch Mob, stoner rock legends Unida & many more.

Head to soulsignband.com for more information about the band.