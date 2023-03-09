Exclusive: South Africa’s DEADLINE Premieres “My Sweet Apocalypse” Video

The pioneers of the ‘New Wave of South African Heavy Metal’ are back yet again with third single, and their magnum opus called “My Sweet Apocalypse” from their upcoming third album, Vitriol Inc. Watch the video – premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

Deadline openly bow down to the memory of ‘80s thrash metal, power metal, heavy metal and on occasion sleaze rock, as they march with intent and pride towards the release of Vitriol Inc that will undoubtedly be their most daring release yet.

Frontman Jessy Switchblade shares that “My Sweet Apocalypse” was “originally written by me in 2004, after a rather decadent weekend. I had Rammstein’s ‘Mutter’ as well as Metallica’s ‘Fade To Black’ on repeat. It is a song about imprisonment and the Stockholm syndrome. I used the Gothic temptress as personification, as I have always enjoyed writing about mysterious Lilith type of figure, however the song can be about anything from substance abuse, straight through to being in love with an abusive, narcissistic partner.

“It highlights the agony and ecstasy of being gripped by the throes of obsession and addiction, whilst not being able to escape its clutches. It is most probably our most ambitious song to date, and definitely our longest. We debated for ages whether to release it as a single or not, however we felt that this quite possibly could be our magnum opus. So we thought we’d be bold and brazen to release it as the third single from our upcoming Vitriol Inc album.”