Exclusive: Stream DRUNGI’s Debut Album Hamfarir Hugans Ahead Of Release!

With two powerful singles "Alda" and "Myrkur" already released, Iceland’s Drungi is set to unleash their debut album Hamfarir Hugans. Drungi's commitment to exploring mental health struggles through their music is evident throughout the eight-track album, which presents bleak topics with haunting music that is inspired by the dramatic landscape of the island. The band hopes that fans will consider this release worth the wait, and find it deeply satisfying. It is a ride filled with Icelandic lyrics, heaviness, and nature-inspired lyrical content.

With the album they are planning a local tour and comment on what to expect:

“We put on a show, the majority of the band, including drummer, bassist, vocalist and guitarist have a background in theatrics and we bring those talents into our shows giving our audience an immersive show where they get pulled into the band. Be it the bassist walking around the venue or the singer pulling the audience closer, the people will find a great show with Drungi.”

With Hamfarir Hugans, Drungi wanted to create an album that speaks to the heart of those grappling with mental health challenges. Their music reflects the harsh beauty of Icelandic nature, intertwined with the raw, emotional realities many face daily. Throughout each of the exclusively Icelandic language tracks has been poetically inspired by folklore, Icelandic nature, and the mental sufferings that so many of today’s people suffer from suicidal thoughts, depression, anger, schizophrenia, etc.

The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Stephen Lockhart and the album artwork, a merger between the mind and Icelandic nature, was done by bassist Magnús Addi Ólafsson and guitarist Rúnar Gauti Gunnarsson. Self-reflection and powerful music await in “Hamfarir Hugans”, which is recommended for fans of Black Sabbath, Gojira, and Manowar.

BraveWords is hosting the full stream premiere of Hamfarir Hugans; listen below!

Hamfarir Hugans by Drungi

Hamfarir Hugans is due out on April 5, 2024, and is available for preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Alda”

“Þoka”

“Ófærð”

“Skriða”

“Frost”

“Skjálfti”

“Kvika”

“Myrkur”

“Alda” video:

“Myrkur” video:

(Photo – Hvergiland Photgraphy)