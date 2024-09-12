Exclusive: Stream INSURRECTION’s Obsolescence Album Ahead Of Release!

With over 20 years of annihilating fans across Canada and beyond, Gatineau, QC groovy and heavy-hitting death metal outfit Insurrection returns with their latest album "Obsolescence" on label Bam & Co. Heavy. Their first full-length in seven years, this fifth studio album represents a culmination of everything they’ve worked on over 2 decades, with both familiar (original) faces, as well as fresh blood in the lineup. Their music often addresses social and political themes through bilingual lyrics in both English and French.

Throughout their existence, Insurrection has gained a notable reputation on stage throughout Canada with tours covering coast to coast, including performances at festivals such as Montebello Rockfest, Trois-Rivières Metalfest, and Decimate Metalfest along with sharing the stage with bands like Cannibal Corpse and the Black Dahlia Murder.

The concept of Obsolescence is reflected throughout the album, and the band took things a step further by ending the record with a 3-song trilogy called The New Uprising. The trilogy which includes sub-themes of demagogy and elitism, as well as reflections on the death penalty, tells the cryptic story of a robotic uprising that is actually a metaphor for the rise of political extremism in the world.

One Easter egg that long-time Insurrection fans may notice is that, like many of their other albums, The Obsolescence starts with the final notes from their previous 2017 album, Extraction.

The band comments on Obsolescence:

"We think people are going to really enjoy the mix of the sound they’ve come to know and love alongside some new ingredients. Obsolescence brings together both people who have been in the band for 20+ years, and people who have only recently joined. It gives the music both a familiar and a fresh sound that we’re really excited to share. Some songs are going to be immediate fan-favourites, and others we think are really going to grow on people. Ultimately, we want people to have fun. The band is sort of like an onion, in that there’s something immediate there that’s fun, catchy, and of course, heavy. But for people who want to keep peeling the layers back, they’ll find some unexpected harmonies, some lyrics with a deeper meaning to them. Admittedly a lot of people may also need to learn a second language (French or English) to actually understand all the lyrics. Ultimately, there’s something there for everyone. If you want to just rock out and have fun, you’ll enjoy our music. And if you want something that goes a bit deeper, you’ll also find that."

Before Obsolescence is officially released by Bam & Co. Heavy on September 13, BraveWords is hosting the full album stream. Listen below:

Obsolescence by Insurrection

Album preorders are available at this location.

Obsolescence artwork and tracklisting:

"Preprogrammed"

"The Gathering"

"Failures Of The Flesh"

"Le Secret Des Dieux"

"Némésis"

"Hostile Takeover"

"Obsession"

"Charogne"

"Initiate The End"

"Obsolete"

"Bless The Machine"

Catch Insurrection live at the following shows:

September

28 – Gaitneau, QC – Le Minotaure

October

11 - Sainte-Thérèse, QC - Le Montecristo

12 - St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - La Boite (Festival Communion)

November

9 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC – Le QG

December

6 – Drummondville, QC – Pub La Sainte-Paix

Since their formation in 2003, Insurrection has captivated audiences with their high-energy performances and their unique blend of groovy death metal and thrash. They are recommended for those who enjoy Testament, Nevermore, and Bloodbath.

(Photo credit: Lisa Thompson and Darkmoon Studios)