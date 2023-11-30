Exclusive: Stream LOCKED IN A VACANCY’s New EP …Before The Dawn!

Cementing their reign as metalcore titans, New York City’s own Locked In A Vacancy will release their much-awaited EP, ...Before The Dawn on December 1. This release marks a significant milestone in the band's fiery journey, embodying a sound that is both brutally incendiary and crushingly innovative. Following the electrifying impact of their recent singles, “The Burden Of Being” and “...Of Church And State,” the EP is set to set the metal world ablaze.

BraveWords is hosting the EP stream and ahead of its release – listen below!

"I came up with a few potential names for this EP, and we settled on ...Before The Dawn because it both serves as a connection to the name of our last album It's Always Darkest... by completing that phrase, while also conveying that we're continuing to evolve into something greater - that we've not yet reached where we're intending to go. Lyrically, it has one of the most personal songs I've ever written, but also the biting sociopolitical commentary often seen in prior works. Musically, in true Locked In A Vacancy fashion, the songs are incredibly diverse - both from each other and our previous releases, and serve as a snapshot of where we are as a band today, and a glimpse into where we're headed."

-Dyami Bryant, Vocalist

The band’s seminal full-length album, It’s Always Darkest…, released on August 29, 2006, set a profound benchmark in their musical odyssey, before submerging into hiatus. Today, they rekindle that fiery spirit with the release of their latest EP, ...Before The Dawn, marking a pivotal transition from darkness into light.

...Before The Dawn is a relentless barrage of sound, each track meticulously crafted to showcase the band's signature blend of intricate guitar work, earth-shattering breakdowns, and hauntingly fierce vocals. The EP's lyrical content delves deep into the heart of societal discord, echoing the sentiments of disillusionment and resistance that resonate in today's tumultuous times.

In this latest release, Locked In A Vacancy doesn't just revisit the themes of their past work; they reframe them, offering a newfound sense of clarity and purpose. The darkness that once seemed all-encompassing in It’s Always Darkest… now serves as a backdrop to the emerging light in ...Before The Dawn. It’s a testament to the band's journey – not just as musicians but as storytellers, philosophers, and bearers of hope.

True to their roots, Locked In A Vacancy ensures that their music remains a potent form of expression against the backdrop of current socio-political landscapes. The EP’s raw energy and pointed social critique are a testament to their commitment to not just create music, but to spark a conversation, to challenge, and to awaken.

Recorded at the renowned Landmine Studios in Ewing, New Jersey, and released under the banner of Fuzz Therapy Records, this EP represents a crescendo of the band's artistic evolution. Each track weaves a narrative that transcends the confines of genre, inviting listeners into a world where darkness gives way to dawn, both metaphorically and musically.

Fans can expect ...Before The Dawn to be a journey through the deepest hours of night, each song a chapter leading to an awakening, both personal and collective. The EP is not just a collection of tracks, but a comprehensive story – a story of struggle, awakening, and the relentless pursuit of truth.