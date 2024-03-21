Exclusive: Stream OMNIVIDE’s A Tale Of Fire Album Ahead Of Release!

Omnivide, the Canadian progressive metal act, formed in 2020 and is ready to release its debut album A Tale Of Fire. Musically, the album is a blend of their favourite elements from progressive metal, technical death, and symphonic/power metal. There are some very heavy/dark riffs, some very grandiose/more epic sections with lots of orchestral instruments, as well as lighter/cleaner sections with clean vocals.

The band expands:

“We are extremely excited to finally share this album with the world. We started working on the first songs in 2019, so this has been in the making for a long time now. We had to learn a lot during those years to achieve our vision, from songwriting to audio engineering and production, and we wanted to make sure that we put out something we’d be truly happy with, which is why the process took so long. We don’t expect the next album to take nearly as long, let’s put it that way!”

Lyrically, the songs on A Tale Of Fire are broadly about Omnivide trying to understand death, both as a tragedy and a natural part of life, the pain it brings, and the resilience that can be born from it. They use storytelling in some songs as a vehicle for this, and since they love fantasy media, the content of these stories has fantasy elements, while also weaving in deeper concepts of death, hardship, regret, and growth. Other songs revolve around historical figures, while others are mostly metaphorical, but all are linked together by this exploration of all aspects of death.

With plans for future releases, Omnivide promises to continue pushing the boundaries of its musical exploration, offering fans an evolving and captivating experience. The band encourages fans to expect another album or EP within two years of this release, as they are already immersed in the creation of new material. A Tale Of Fire is recommended for fans of Alkaloid, Devin Townsend, and Obscura.

Due out on March 22, 2024, A Tale of Fire can be heard via its full stream premiere exclusively through BraveWords! Stream below:

A Tale of Fire by Omnivide

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Clarity”

“Opulence”

“Desolate”

“A Tale Of Fire”

“Cosmic Convergence”

“Holy Killer”

“Death Be Not Proud”

“Stoned Dragon”

"Cosmic Convergence" lyric video:

“Opulence” playthrough:

(Photo – Deepti Suddul)