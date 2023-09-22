Exclusive: Stream SIERRA PILOT’s Full-Length Debut Album Phantom Pains

Canadian rock takes on a vivid new dimension with Sierra Pilot's debut full-length album, Phantom Pains, released today. Find a full album audio stream below, and order the album here.

Musically, the album ignites with anthemic, guitar-driven energy, effortlessly bridging the gap between alternative and hard rock and channeling the spirit of early ‘90s arena rock bands.

Sierra Pilot, conceived by singer-songwriter Taylor Leith, exists simultaneously as both a solo project and a band. While Taylor unabashedly wears his influences on his sleeve, he masterfully carves out a fresh and invigorating take on the genre.

“Although singles, and EPs to a lesser extent, seem to dominate the current music landscape, the idea of crafting an entire album was always at the forefront of my mind. All my musical heroes wrote and released full records and it feels good to be in that company now,” Taylor says, noting he embraces the duality of the project’s studio vs. live incarnations. “The guys in the band are well-seasoned players and the chemistry we have on stage is phenomenal.”

The nine-song album harbors a central theme – an ode to life itself, urging listeners to seize the day and embrace every opportunity. In a world forever changed by the shadows of a pandemic, Sierra Pilot finds solace in the promise of a brighter tomorrow, evident in tracks like the melodically tough "Alive," the electrifying rush of "Adrenaline," and the optimistic allure of “Keys To The City."

Elsewhere on Phantom Pains, Taylor’s songwriting displays a remarkable depth on “The Thief,” a track Inspired by songs such as “Black Chandelier” by Biffy Clyro and U2’s “With or Without You”. “The Thief” has a strong anthemic feel and vibrant melody with a power ballad undertone.

Among the most personal songs on the record is the album’s title track, which Taylor says examines his past run-ins with substance abuse. Although those days are behind him, he acknowledges moving past addiction is something that frequently poses a challenge to far too many people.

“I see it almost as a love letter to my old self”, he confesses. “It’s undoubtedly the most vulnerable song on the album where I’m looking back on something that, at the time, was such a huge part of my life. When you strip that away, it leaves a significant void that I can understand how some people would struggle to fill.”

“Kerosene”, the most recent single to be released from the album, is a hard-hitting hyper-sexual track about pure, animalistic instinct that more than lives up to its volatile title. Those carnal desires are reflected in every explosive moment of the track, driven by a pulsating, relentless beat that anchors the song to the infectious, buzzsaw guitar that crashes its opening notes.

Tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Adrenaline"

"Keys To The City"

"The Thief"

"Kerosene"

"Thunder and Rain"

"Never Be Lonely"

"Mouthful"

"Phantom Pains"

The album release was planned to come out just ahead of an 11-date Western Canadian tour with rock legends Skid Row and Buckcherry, but the tour was recently postponed until March 2024.

“Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of Skid Row’s vocalist, Erik Grönwall, who is still recovering from a partially impaired immune system from a stem cell transplant he had in 2021, Skid Row decided to push the dates into early 2023,” explain Taylor. “We are really looking forward to the tour in March, and we can’t wait to see Erik back in full form on the tour. In the meantime, we will be playing live as much as possible, and working on our next EP, due out in Spring 2024”.

Sierra Pilot will celebrate the release of “Phantom Pains” at Maxwell’s Concert & Events in Waterloo, Ontario on Friday, September 29, with special guests Excuses Excuses and The Lad Classic. They will also perform a Sugar Beach Session at Edge 102 in Toronto on October 19 at 7:30 PM. Fans are welcome to come for this free performance.

New 2024 Tour Dates with Skid Row and Buckcherry are as follows:

March

3 – Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

5 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 – Enoch, AB - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

9 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

12 – Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

13 – Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

17 – Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

18 – Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sierra Pilot will also perform one additional show with Buckcherry on March 16 at Reid Field House in Cold Lake, Alberta.