Exclusive: Stream SPREAD THIN’s World Of Snakes EP Ahead Of Release!

Spread Thin, a Wisconsin hardcore quartet, is ecstatic to share their debut full-length album World Of Snakes, which hits online platforms today. This record is their introduction to the scene and they are looking forward to the reception of this no-filler, straightforward hardcore album with pungent power-violence and grind influences.

They comment on the album:

“We are extremely proud of this record. The songwriting, production, and overall flow is what we wanted for this debut full length and we feel that previous fans so the band will hear and appreciate the evolution, as well as new fans discovering us for the first time.”

Over the course of 18 minutes, Spread Thin demonstrates earnest lyrics with fervent delivery, vocalist Ben Deml thrashes through raucous, scraping guitars wielded by guitarist Alex Dewall. An acute focus on syncopation of the rhythm section is executed by the chaotic, strategic percussion of drummer Tristan Wells and the garish, lively bass arrangements of bassist Bryan W. Fleming.

The album artwork for World Of Snakes, was created by Alyssa Servizzi who, according to the band, absolutely nailed the mood and imagery they were looking for and they feel that it best describes the album visually. Unapologetic and impassioned, Spread Thin defines a volition of candor in their songwriting and live performances with forthright emotion and presentation. They are recommended for fans of Rotting Out, Magrudergrind, and Weekend Nachos.

BraveWords is hosting the EP stream – listen below!

World of Snakes by Spread Thin

World Of Snakes is due out July 26 – preorder on Bandcamp.

Release shows:

July

26 – Sparta, WI – Barney Community Center

27 – Milwaukee, WI – Falcon Bowl

Tracklisting:

“So Much Hate”

“Factory Job”

“Gaslit”

“Know What’s Bullshit”

“Unjustified”

“Friendly Deception”

“Nailed”

“Moodswings”

“Listen Up!”

“Factory Job” video: