Exclusive: Stream STORMBOUND’s New Album December

StormbounD have been together since 2018 and after a lot of work over the years, have a debut album ready to share with the world. December is a whirlwind of symphonic metal capturing all the elements one could desire in the genre. Cascading riffs echo against soaring soprano vocals, which are further complimented by deep gritty vocals and the thunder of drums that will have any metalhead whipping their hair around in delight. BraveWords is streaming December in full ahead of its release tomorrow, August 5. Listen below!

DECEMBER by StormbounD

The band explains the album in their own words:

“The lyrics on the album tell some interesting stories, some more personal and some global, convey some harsh messages and themes, and deliver a wide array of emotions. We did our best to bring all of that into a cohesive musical environment within the realm of metal. 'Child's Play' is about the victory of creation, the libidinal energy and one's motivation over negativity and scorn."

StormbounD cites that it was a long writing process to get the exact sound that they wanted but they are very pleased with the result and its unique atmosphere and depth. For them, their main focus is on the experience they provide for the listener. It’s about the music, not egos.

Together since 2018, StormbounD has been working hard to make their name known in the local scene by playing many live shows, most recently opening for Epica in Tel Aviv this past June, along with national festivals including Metal 4 Peace and Israeli Metal Fest, they have also had their songs top local metal charts.

December is a diverse, and melodic prophecy of wrath with epic highs, and despondent lows. StormbounD masterfully takes symphonic metal to new heights while staying grounded in their roots and remaining accessible. They recommended listening for fans of Nightwish, Within Temptation, and Delain.

Tracklisting:

"Desert's Roar"

"Altar Of Innocence"

"Sacred Lies"

"Away From Here"

"December"

"Shadows"

"Flying High"

"Fragments"

"Child's Play"

"Child's Play" video:

"Flying High" video: