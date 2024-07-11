Exclusive: Stream TURBO’s Broke & Ugly Ahead Of Release!

Halifax, Canada’s Turbo is back and louder than ever with the release of their shiny second album Broke & Ugly. Known for their gritty, in-your-face sound, Turbo has once again delivered a raw and powerful collection of tracks that will leave listeners begging for more. Like your disheveled uncle on Christmas morning, Turbo is trashed, pissed off, and sick of your shit, bringing an intensity and energy that is unmatched in today's music scene.

They comment on the release:

“Broke and Ugly is our second testament to the ups and downs of the rock-and-roll lifestyle, and it comes in swingin’ HARD. The music is raw, greasy, and mean; but it’s also tight, coordinated, and flashy. The lyrics are defiant and visceral, painting a real picture of where Evan’s mind was during the writing process of the album. Themes go from party anthems to drugs, to women of flings-past, to life on the road, and back again. It’s edgy, it’s real, and it’s undeniably Turbo.”

Turbo was created with a singular vision: to create something bigger, badder, and unapologetically aggressive. Evan Frizzle (vocals/guitar), Sylvain Coderre (drums), Lindsey Dicks (guitar), and Henry MacDonald (bass) have poured their hearts and souls into this album, crafting a unique sound that blends thrash, NWOBHM, glam metal, punk rock, and hardcore. The result is an original, aggressive, and varied listening experience that grabs you by the cojones and doesn't let go.

The album artwork for Broke & Ugly was created by a good friend of the band Tim Murray, and perfectly captures the essence of the band's raw and unfiltered style. The cover depicts a dive-bar nightmare bathroom, filled with Easter eggs from Turbo's previous songs and a green hand grabbing for some shit-tickets from a busted-ass urinal. It's a fitting visual for an album that promises to be a grimy slab of thrash, sleazy, and louder than anything you've heard before. Get ready for Turbo's distinct flavor and an absolute slaughter in seven tracks. It is recommended for fans of W.A.S.P., Motörhead, and Judas Priest.

BraveWords is hosting the Broke & Ugly album stream – listen below!

Broke & Ugly by Turbo

Order the album at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Ruthless Forever”

“Ignite The Night”

“No Savior”

“Scorpio Garbage Fire”

“PissJugs And Rattlesnakes”

“Nothing To Nowhere”

“Broke & Ugly”

“Down In Mexico”

“Down In Mexico” video:

Lineup:

Evan Frizzle: Vox, Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Lindsey Dicks: Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Henry MacDonald: Bass Guitar

Sylvian Coderre: Drums