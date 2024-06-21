Exclusive: STRIPPING THE PISTOL Premieres “Hope” Lyric Video

Following the success of their debut single "Black Reflections," which was featured in the movie The Throwback, and is currently climbing the charts, Stripping The Pistol has released their new single, "Hope." The track is now available through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

“'Hope' is about finding a sliver of light in depression and self-doubt,” says Kevin Cherello.

“While Kevin wrote the lyrics on a personal level, they can also apply to humanity: Hope for the future,” adds Kyriakos “Charlie” Tsiolis.

Stripping The Pistol is premiering the official lyric video for “Hope” through BraveWords! Watch below.

The single showcases the band's unique blend of powerful lyrics and captivating melodies, promising to resonate deeply with listeners and leave a lasting impact.

Stripping The Pistol continues to push the boundaries and "Hope" is a testament to their evolution and growth as artists.

This band is about straight-in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll. Stripping The Pistol formed with the intention of breaking the rules. The Chicago band blends aggression with melody. The seamless interplay of the dueling vocalists is balanced by the precision, power, and energy of the music.