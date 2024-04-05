Exclusive: SWIM THE CURRENT Feat. ILL NINO’s MARCOS LEAL Premiere “So Low” Music Video

Swim The Current, the electrifying rock band featuring Greg Antine, Marcos Leal (Ill Nino), George Pond (Disciples Of Verity), Chris Moore (George Lynch, Autograph) and Joe Gareri, has just unveiled their latest single. The band's rendition of Koe Wetzel's hit track, "So Low," is now available for fans to stream and enjoy, released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

Swim The Current has injected their signature energy into "So Low," infusing it with their unique style and musical prowess. With this cover, the band offers a fresh perspective on the original song. To complement the release, Swim the Current has premiered the official music video for "So Low" exclusively on BraveWords today.

Marcos Leal talks about the single, “Anyone that knows me knows I am a true country boy at heart, from my cowboy boots to my down home roots. I’ve always wanted to do something country, but mixed with my style and some fuckin metal!

“'So Low' is one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite artists of all time, Koe Wetzel. It embodies all the feelings I felt going through one of the most painful losses of my life, losing my dad Joe Leal. It’s a testament to those who have lost someone so close and still found the courage to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and keep going even when you have nothing left. I'm so low it’s fuckin awesome. This one is for you dad, rest in peace!”

Having played in numerous bands throughout the years, Guitarist Greg Antine came to a point in his career where he wanted to branch out and write songs that had more depth and were inspired by his personal life experiences. Having worked with Bassist George Pond for several years in previous projects including, Disciples Of Verity, Greg expressed his concept for Swim The Current to George in hopes of collaborating with him on this new music venture. The two began to flesh out ideas in George’s home studio and realized quickly that they were on to something special, but still needed something more to see their ideas through to complete their concepts.

Greg was introduced to Joe Gareri, guitar/keyboards, by George during the Disciples Of Verity debut album recording sessions which Joe is also featured on as a guest artist. The three of them immediately hit it off and worked extremely well together. Greg and George realized that Joe’s cinematic writing style would be a perfect match for their concepts and Joe was then brought in as a full time member. After two songs were completed and demo’d in George’s studio utilizing programmed drums, it was suggested by their friend Allyson Song River Jaynes, that they reach out to her friend, drummer Chris Moore of Ultraphonix, Rock Of Ages, to see if he would be interested in working with the project. Upon hearing the strength of songwriting and musicianship of the band, Chris was all in and signed on as the fourth full time member of STC and now the band, from an instrument’s perspective, was complete.

The final missing piece for STC was a lead vocalist who could capture the sound they envisioned for their music. After working in the studio with a few different vocalists, George ultimately reached out to his friend Marcos Leal, of legendary international touring band Ill Nino. Marcos loved the music of STC as well as having the freedom and creativity of writing lyrics for the project. After recording their first song together with Marcos, "We Are Not The Same", everyone new that this lineup was something special and Swim The Current was now complete! The release of "We Are Not The Same" took off instantly, and amassed thousands of streams, YouTube views and followers through a total organic DIY social media campaign.

Swim The Current’s sound is influenced and reminiscent of many of their favorite artists including, Deftones, Faith No More, Sevendust, POD, and Stabbing Westward. They continue to write new music and look forward to sharing their future releases with the world.