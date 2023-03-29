Exclusive: SWORN AMONGST Premieres “Restitution” Video

BraveWords is hosting the exclusive premiere for the new video from recently reformed British metalcore mob Sworn Amongst. “Restitution” marks the end of the band’s hiatus and is set for release on March 30, 2023.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the band stated:

“‘Restitution’ is a conceptual piece born from the German phrase ‘Man sieht sich immer zweimal im Leben’, the translation being ‘In life, you always meet twice.’ In short, this phrase urges us to be wary of burning bridges with our acquaintances, as there is always a chance you may meet later in life.

“The lyrics explore the theoretical actions of somebody who has been spurned and are a criticism of those who fail to heed such a warning. Those people who all too eagerly burn those bridges, and the consequences of those actions. The title ‘Restitution’ born from the fact that if we refrain from burning our bridges, new life may be given to relationships further down the line.”

The band went on to explain what led them to ending their hiatus and what’s on the horizon for them in 2023:

“During the 2020 pandemic we made a collective decision to put Sworn Amongst on hiatus, reason for this was genuinely down to commitment within the band. We’ve now brought Sworn back to life with original members as we all feel that spark again, to write music and tour together. We will be playing two hometown shows in Hull & Derby, as well as two full length tours towards the end of Q3 and some festival appearances which we can’t name yet.

“Our new EP is an honourable mention to the album where it all started, during 2020 it would’ve been ten years since our album Severance was release which through that we were able to experience things we’d only dreamed of. This new venture is a mixture of that and a modern twist, something for old and new fans to enjoy and relate to. We feel it’s our best material yet.”

A well renowned name throughout the UK and Europe, both in the press and on the live circuit, Sworn Amongst’s relentless touring and pummelling live performances have seen them grace stages all over Europe and beyond. Sworn Amongst have previously toured with numerous acts including playing main support to Canadian speed metal legends Annihilator as well as Gama Bomb, Our Hollow, Our Home, Lotus Eater, Bonded By Blood, Susperia, Breed 77, Man Must Die, Evile, and The Rotted.

They’ve also shared stages with the likes of Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, The Faceless, Anthrax, Sepultura, Chimaira, Skindred, Meshuggah, Bleed From Within, While She Sleeps, Dark Tranquillity, Asking Alexandria, and Sylosis. They have appeared at a variety of prestigious festivals including Download Festival, Bloodstock, Metal Heads Mission, Wurzburg Metal Fest, and Metal Invasion to name but a few.