Exclusive: TANTRIC Premieres “Living Here Without You” Video

Louisville rockers Tantric will release their new album, The Sum Of All Things, in July through Cleopatra Records. BraveWords is premiering new video for “Living Here Without You”.

“Living Here Without You” was chosen as the album’s first single because of the rapturous reception it received at Tantric live shows, and it’s easy to hear why. The song paints a moving portrait of a love that entangles the soul and produces a powerful sense of yearning when taken away. Shifting back and forth from the sparse atmospheric verses to bombastic choruses, the song’s musical dynamics echo the push-pull dynamic of romantic passion and set the stage for Ferreira’s resonant vocals. The band also shot a breathtaking new video with award-winning video director Vicente Cordero (Industrialism Films) that brings the album’s cover art to vivid life.

The Sum Of All Things is the superbly crafted, dynamic new studio album still fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira; the band's latest batch of songs reveals incredible new depths with memorable melodic hooks and poetic lyrics.

Special bonus tracks include newly supercharged recordings of the band's massive hit singles "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". The album is svailable as a digipak CD or in a special 2 part vinyl package with the full album on colored vinyl PLUS a bonus 12" single. Preorder the CD and LP at Cleopatra Records. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Alone”

“Walk That Way”

“Twisting And Turning”

“Can’t Find This”

“Living Here Without You”

“Take Me I’m Broken”

“The Words To Say”

“Compound”

“Pushover”

“Ten Years”

“The Sum Of All Things”

“Breakdown” (Bonus Track)

“Down And Out” (Bonus Track)

"Whiskey & You" (Bonus Track)

