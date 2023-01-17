Exclusive: THE GRAFENBERG DISCIPLES Premieres “Cry A Million Tears” Video

The Grafenberg Disciples are back with their new music video for “Cry A Million Tears” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords! Can you spot all the Rush references in the video? Watch below:

The band’s record label – The Highlander Company Records states: “Following on the success of the Neil Peart tribute song and video ‘No Words’, The Grafenberg Disciples once again display their love for the band Rush, with their newest video for the lead-off single of their new album Breathing Through My Ears. The first release is called ‘Cry A Million Tears’ and features many Rush Easter eggs sprinkled throughout this story of a gritty slice of real life. The band is challenging everyone to find all the Easter egg goodies and send them an email at info@thehighlanderco.com with a count of how many respectful nods to the boys from up north. All correct answers will receive a free download of the album. Let’s see how many you find!”

The Grafenberg Disciples exist at the crossroads of funk, pop, jazz, and classic rock ‘n’ roll.

Imagine what you would get if you put Prince, Level42, Ultravox, Marvin Gaye, Toad The Wet Sprocket and a few others into a blender. (Actually, what you would get would be a pink gooey mess with a few buttons floating on top, but that’s not what we’re trying to get at here…)

Founded by bassist/songwriter/producer Bob Madsen, the Grafenberg Disciples features Sacramento-based soul singer extraordinaire Hans Eberbach, the sensational work of Chad Quist on guitar, Jerry Merril on keys and, once again, Gregg Bissonette on drums and percussion. The cherry on top is having Frank Rosato mixing and mastering.

The Highlander Company Records is proud of The Grafenberg Disciples and are excited to bring their unique blend of powerful songs, twisted humor, and thought-provoking lyrics to listeners’ ears.