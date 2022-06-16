Exclusive: THE LOYAL ORDER Premieres “Last Words” Video

U.S. rockers The Loyal Order has premiered their new music video for “Last Words” via BraveWords! The video was directed by Rob Daiker and was filmed at Island Station Media Lab. Save/download “Last Words” here and watch the music video below:

The Loyal Order first hatched as a studio project several years ago when Jeff Buehner was approached to write a theme song for a regional outdoor hunting reality show. He reached out to guitarist Brandon Cook for a heavy riff, and the result was a song called Off the Grid (Superhuman). It aired regionally in the Pacific NW for two seasons.

A bass player by trade, singing is a new beginning for Jeff. The songs were originally crafted with a different singer in mind, but after laying scratch tracks for the first few songs, the producer (Kevin Hahn) convinced him to lay the final tracks himself.

From this songwriting partnership between Buehner and Cook, the songs began to flow. They soon approached producer Rob Daiker at The Commune in Portland, Oregon, who has crafted major label releases with Slowrush, The Dan Reed Network, and Royal Bliss.

Rounding out the band is Patrick Young on bass and Kyle Baltus on the drums; prominent Pacific NW rock players that have made names for themselves locally and nationally.