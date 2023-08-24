Exclusive: VANTABLACK WARSHIP Premieres AI-Created Video “Unplug The Drug”

Montreal, Canada’s Vantablack Warship dives into the depths of AI (artificial intelligence) to present its first music video created by the machine and gives fans a message of awareness towards our use of digital tools. Entitled "Unplug The Drug" – premiered exclusively through BraveWords – the track has a sick groove and guitar solo for you to listen to and turn all your channels off.

The band adds about the song and video:

"We simply were inspired by the AI videos Above the Void made for Voivod Morgöth Tales and felt that was a great route to take for our next video ‘Unplug The Drug’, as it is a song about addictions to social media in a day an age where the internet has become a drug for many people and the arrival of AI which will only continue to create society's growing dependencies on such technologies. One can wonder with the more social media we have and the more we think we're connecting that perhaps we are really disconnecting from each other?" - Vantablack Warship

Vantablack Warship is made up of members who have worked in prominent groups of the Quebec underground scene for the last 30 years (Arseniq33, Ghoulunatics, Brutal Chérie, Foreshadow, Les Ékorchés, Buffalo Theory Mtl). With a self-titled EP and album “Abrasive Pulmonic Speak” under their belts, they have shared the stage with an impressive lineup of prominent bands. They now have a new partnership with the Quebec label BAM & Co. Heavy to present their new album Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets.

The title of the album speaks to blacklisted writers of yesteryear and reminds us not to take freedom for granted of expression and freedom of thought. Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets also refers to the ending eras, to dying races, to lost generations, and to cherish those who remain. It’s a hard-hitting bomb of an album ready to blow your mind with thrash metal riffs and expertly written lyrics. The band expects that people who are already familiar with them will be pleasantly surprised with what they consider their best effort yet. It’s pedal-to-metal driving music that would be an excellent soundtrack to road trips this summer.

The tracks on Last Of The Hard Mouthed Poets all came together organically, but were mainly inspired by the writings of Beat Generation authors, and various life themes such as loss, perseverance, anti-racism, and cherishing the important things in life. They are unapologetically fast, and addictive, most suitable for fans of Cancer Bats, Cro-Mags, Exodus, Slayer, and Pantera.

Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets is available via BAM & Co. Heavy. Order on Bandcamp. CD and vinyl available at this location.

Live dates:

September

6 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

22 – Montebello, QC

October

14 – Granby, QC

20 – Alma, QC – Café du Clocher

November

10 – Trois-Rivieres, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco

“Hunting The Recruiter”:

(Photo - François Beaudry)