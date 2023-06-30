Exclusive: WE ARE SOVEREIGN Premieres “Don’t You Dare Quit (Resilience)” Video

BraveWords is hosting the exclusive premiere of the new video by British metalcore quartet We Are Sovereign; “Don’t You Dare Quit (Resilience)”, which is set for release on July 3, 2023, ahead of the release of their debut album Step Out Your Comfort Zone on September 4, 2023.

We Are Sovereign have a simple message for fans and casual listeners on their new single; “Don’t You Dare Quit (Resilience)”.

Speaking about the new single, co-vocalist Laura Russell had this to say:

“We Are Sovereign stands for resilience. This is the sole reason the band We Are Sovereign exists today. I ask you, if you're reading this and you have a dream; stay focused. Find your resilience. Believe in yourself Even if nobody else does. Don’t you dare quit.”

Russell concluded by saying:

“For those who have dreams, the dreamers, the ones who imagine themselves in places others couldn't. For those that are wanting to break doors down and conquer what others see as the impossible.”

Life is a crazy and unpredictable journey, and British metalcore quartet We Are Sovereign want to take you through every part of it with their music. Their motto is, “We speak for those who feel like giving up, we speak for those who feel like they have lost the way, and we speak for those who fear the unknown.”

It all started in 2019 in an apartment bedroom of co-vocalist and founder Laura Russell. After suffering with Gender Dysphoria since their teenage years, and having spent years battling mental health issues, Laura had a life changing operation to feel comfortable within their own skin. The emotions of Laura’s experience are where a lot of the inspiration for the music, concepts and lyrics come from. When Laura had recovered from a journey of healing and finding themselves, they began to recruit members.

Co-vocalist Ash Ho replied to an ad from Russell. They set to work writing and recording vocal demos while still hunting for the rest of the members. Despite setbacks caused by the pandemic, WAS headed into the studio with Ben Gaines at the Godhand Initiative in Derby to prep their debut album, Step Out Your Comfort Zone. Their debut singles, “Bridges Burnt Lessons Learnt (Betrayal)” and “Nostalgia (Acceptance)” did well with the media.

The band spent the remaining months of 2022 in the studio working on the album and preparing behind the scenes to hit the stage. Despite the story and journey of the band almost playing out backwards, they now have everything in place and are set to conquer stages across the UK in 2023. With a view to bring their message of inclusivity and autonomy to the masses. Their mission is to encourage people to stand up to be who they want to be and yearn for people to be comfortable within themselves.