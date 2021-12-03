Exclusive: WITCHPIT Premiere “The Blackened Fee” Video

"The Blackened Fee" is the first single from Witchpit’s new album The Weight Of Death out March 25 on Heavy Pysch Sounds. This Blackened Fee is sacrificing and losing everything for something that doesn’t have your best interests – watch the video exclusively premiere on BraveWords!

Witchpit is a four piece sludge metal band from South Carolina whose unorthodox approach pushes the genre in exciting new directions. Their sound fuses the influence of high powered stoner rockers like High On Fire with the more moody and thoughtful work of Neurosis. With a heavy dose of tone worship and a passion for vintage gear, the band is able to conjure up classic tones that serve to bring the sound to an exciting new place.

Formed back in 2015 by Thomas White from The Sign of the Southern Cross , Your Chance To Die and his long lasting relationships from around the South Carolina heavy music community, Witchpit quickly became a serious force in their scene. After recording their first single “Infernal” in 2018 the band started to make waves, releasing the track through Weedian. Over the next few years the band dropped another pair of singles and started to receive some meaningful press and support from around the community. The band Nile has been outspoken in their support of the band and Youtubers Riffs Beards & Gear and Does It Doom have both come out and expressed their love for this project. In the meantime they picked up endorsements from Emperor Cabinets and Black Harbor Strings.

Now, Witchpit are gearing up to release their debut LP, with the help of Heavy Psych Sounds. They’ve worked hard to build up their reputation and refine their sound into something special and emotionally powerful. They’ve got music videos shot and even more on the way. It’s hard not to be charmed by Witchpit’s classic rock infused sludge metal assault. It marks the next step for a unique band who can’t help but to impress. Will you join them in their mission to bring the heavy all across the globe?