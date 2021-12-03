Exclusive World Premiere: TONY MARTIN Unleashes The "As The World Burns" Lyric Video

We've been waiting over 15 years for this glorious metal moment! BraveWords is proud to present the worldwide exclusive premiere of anxiously-awaited new music from former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin. Check out the powerful new lyric video, "As The World Burns", the first taste of his long-awaited solo album, Thorns, due out on January 14th, 2022 in all of North and South America by Dark Star Records. Click here to order.





Talking about the new album recently, Tony Martin had this to say: “This new album is probably the most 'Tony Martin' a Tony Martin album has ever sounded!! It’s got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely, but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release... I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool."

"It is diverse, melodic, powerful, thought provoking and of a standard high as ever i have worked on," Martin adds. "I believe there are stories still to tell, songs still to be sung and with this album I feel it’s achieved everything I could have wished for."



The new album will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan (Breed Of Aggression) and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, Pamela Moore (Queensrÿche) and many more.





In a recet interview with BraveWords, guitarist Scott McClellan (pictured above on the right) described the album: “There is a title track to Thorns. It was a song that I pieced-together and wrote with an acoustic. It’s kind of like our ballad I would say. It’s based on a girl that was abused in some way and somebody bringing up the past to her and it’s like thorns inside of her body. There’s a special guest on the album who is Pamela Moore, Sister Mary from Queensrÿche fame. She’s amazing. And there are other artists on the album. Danny Needam from Venom on drums and he’s just a beast. In some places on the album I can hear some Bonham going on. And you can hear some of the power from Venom in there too. It’s probably the heaviest album Tony has done in some ways. Some of it is more towards the era he comes from.”

Tony Martin is best known for his time fronting Black Sabbath, initially from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1996. Martin was the band’s second longest serving vocalist after Ozzy Osbourne. Eternal Idol and Headless Cross are among the best known Black Sabbath albums featuring Tony Martin as well as Scream his solo album from 2005.

Tracklisting:

"As The World Burns"

"Black Widow Angel"

"Book Of Shadows"

"Crying Wolf"

"Damned By You"

"No Shame At All"

"No Where To Fly"

"Passion Killer"

"Run Like The Devil"

"This Is Your Damnation"

"Thorns"

(Photo - Rob Billingham)