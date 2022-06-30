Exclusive: ZACH BAIR Premieres Cover Of SOUL ASYLUM’s “Just Like Anyone”

BraveWords is premiering the new music video of “Just Like Anyone” from Zach Bair. The song is a cover of the Soul Asylum classic.

Bair says: “I always loved Soul Asylum, and the message that this song delivers. Self-shot video, fun but serious because of the message. Everyone wants to fit in. I am a big advocate of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. I thought I would be fun to release a cover of this song while at the same time bringing attention to these issues. Song written by Dave Pirner. Big shoes to fill!”

Zach Bair is well known in the music business for being the visionary behind the global commercialization of “instant live” recordings, and for the last 15 years has produced live records all over the world for artists such as Peter Frampton, Slash, Rob Thomas, Seether, and many others, with his companies VNUE and DiscLive, and produced “The Awakening: Live,” for Oscar-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. He has performed professionally as a lead singer and guitar player for over 25 years, and is a voting member of The Grammys.

Bair, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, singer and composer, grew up mostly in Arkansas and East Texas, eventually joining the Air Force and spending a few years stationed in Louisiana, where, while serving as an SP (security police) and EST (SWAT) in the military, seemed to find his calling performing music in rock bands.

After being honorably discharged, he eventually found his way to Houston, Texas, where he was immediately enamored by the music scene there, and formed his own band. After spending several years in Houston, and “getting his chops,” so to speak, Bair relocated to Dallas, choosing to pursue his career in technology, which helped to fuel his first record, Zach Bair & No Control, and that was released regionally in 1998 to positive reviews, and was immediately followed up by another regional EP. Bair is currently based in Memphis, TN, and splits his time between Key West and Clearwater Beach, FL.