EXES FOR EYES Unleash New Single "Built To Suffer" Featuring Keyboardist DEREK SHERINIAN

August 20, 2022, 31 minutes ago

news exes for eyes derek sherinian heavy metal sons of apollo ex-dream theater

Canadian bashers Exes For Eyes have release a new single, "Built To Suffer", featuring a guest appearance by Sons Of Apollo / ex-Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian. The song is available for streaming and below.

BraveWords spoke exclusively with guitarist / founder Dave Sheldon about the collaboration.

Sheldon: "Long in short, I couldn't write a solo.  Nothing I did sounded right, it sounded extremely out of place.  It's hard to describe; not musically out of place, but tonally. All I could hear in my head was a synth / keyboard, and the song sat unfinished for a while. I'd revisit it from time to time, but I'd just be fumbling about the fretboard completely frustrated. I could hear the solo in my head, and it sounded like Sherinian, and I am not Sherinian (laughs).  I shelved the track and basically forgot about it.  

I follow him on IG, and tagged him on something. A day or two, I had a message in my inbox from Derek asking if I was working on any new music. By that time I completely forgot about the song and told him I wasn't.  Fast forward six months, I was looking through hard drives for a friend's session and found the song, and remembered he had asked.  

It took a while but I finally put two and two together and asked him if he'd rip a  solo on the song now known as 'Built To Suffer', and I couldn't be happier with the result. It inspired me to write my own solo to round the track out.  He made me step up my game, for sure."



