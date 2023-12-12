EXHORDER Announce Spring '24 Tour Dates With VIO-LENCE

NOLA thrash and groove trailblazers, Exhorder, have announced spring 2024 US tour dates with Bay Area thrash legends Vio-Lence, Virginian extreme metalheads Deceased, and LA death metal band Mortal Wound.

The brutality kicks off April 5 in Cambridge, MA and will culminate April 13 in Chicago, IL. The upcoming tour follows the band’s winter excursion with Vio-Lence in South America.

Commenting on the impending tour, Exhorder states: “To share a bill with Vio-Lence on two separate tours this coming year is something that we are looking forward to immensely. We will join Deceased and Mortal Wound in the process of getting the evening started! Get off of your couches and come support live music- if we can make it, so can you!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Ottobar

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

12 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

(Photo - Erik Hernandez)