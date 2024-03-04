EXHORDER's KYLE THOMAS On Enlisting Former CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist PAT O'BRIEN - "His Presence Makes Us A Better Band"; Video

NOLA thrash and groove trailblazers, Exhorder, will release their fourth full-length record, Defectum Omnium, on March 8 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band recently announced the permanent addition of former Cannibal Corpse guitarist, Pat O'Brien. In a new interview with FaceCulture, vocalist/guitarist Kyle Thomas talks about the new album, O'Brien's addition to the lineup, and more. Watch below:

Featuring 12 crushing tracks and ominous cover artwork by Travis Smith (Katatonia, Opeth), the Defectum Omnium album follows the band’s 2019 release, Mourn The Southern Skies.

Commenting on the impending album, Kyle Thomas states: “It’s been quite a journey for Exhorder since the 2019 release of Mourn The Southern Skies. Lineup changes as well as the 2020-2021 pandemic and lockdown presented hurdles that weren’t easy to overcome. But we persevered, kept our heads down and went to work with intense focus and real goals. One of those goals was to bring our fourth full length album to our fan base. Defectum Omnium is a collaborative effort in songwriting, much as it was in the early days of Exhorder. We produced it ourselves, as we felt no need or desire to bring in anyone from the outside based upon our shared vision. It was also important to us not only to continue the natural progression this band has been in since the early 90’s, but to put a foot back into our roots. The influence punk and hardcore had on this band from getting our start in the New Orleans punk rock scene has a strong presence. We’ve also made sure to keep plenty of our thrash roots as well in our songwriting process.

But we have also managed to keep our doom roots alive, which first surfaced on the song ‘(Cadence Of) The Dirge’ back in 1992. In fact, on one new song we have guest appearances by Rick Wartell and Bruce Franklin from Trouble, and they absolutely killed it!

From the time that we began pre-production until the actual release date, we can promise you that every bit of Defectum Omnium was crafted with great care, and we are really excited about it! Our goal was to make an album that WE loved and gives the experience of a journey, or maybe even a rollercoaster ride effect. We can’t wait to share it with the world!”

Pre-order/pre-save Defectum Omnium here.

Defectum Omnium tracklisting:

"Wrath Of Prophecies"

"Under The Gaslight"

"Forever And Beyond Despair"

"The Tale Of Unsound Minds"

"Divide And Conquer"

"Year Of The Goat"

"Taken By Flames"

"Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope"

"Three Stages Of Truth / Lacing The Well"

"Sedition"

"Desensitized"

"Your Six"

"Forever And Beyond Despair" video:

"Year Of The Goat" video:

Following the release of Defectum Omnium in April, Exhorder will kick off a US tour with Bay Area thrash legends Vio-Lence, Virginian extreme metalheads Deceased and LA death metal band Mortal Wound. The brutality starts April 5 in Cambridge, MA and will culminate April 13 in Chicago, IL.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Middle East / Downstairs - Cambridge, MA

6 - Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

7 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - The Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

10 - The Winchester - Cleveland, OH

11 - Legends Bar & Venue - Cincinnati, OH

12 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

13 - Reggies - Chicago, IL