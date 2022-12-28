EXHUMED Drummer MIKE HAMILTON Reveals His Dream Job - "I Really Wanted To Be A Coroner's Assistant, Or Working In Forensics"; Video

Sick Drummer Magazine caught up with Exhumed drummer, Mike Hamilton, on December 13 in Mesa, AZ, during the band's US fall headline tour. Watch the interview below:

Exhumed's To The Dead is out now via Relapse Records. The album is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical orders are available at Relapse.com here. Find digital orders here.

To The Dead tracklisting:

"Putrescine And Cadaverine"

"Drained Of Color"

"Carbonized"

"Rank And Defiled"

"Lurid, Shocking, And Vile"

"Undertaking The Overkilled"

"Nerotica"

"No Headstone Unturned"

"Defecated"

"Disgusted"

Album stream:

“Carbonized" lyric video:

"Drained Of Color" video:

Exhumed:

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

Mike Hamilton - drums

Sebastian Phillips - guitar