EXHUMED Drummer MIKE HAMILTON Reveals His Dream Job - "I Really Wanted To Be A Coroner's Assistant, Or Working In Forensics"; Video
December 28, 2022, an hour ago
Sick Drummer Magazine caught up with Exhumed drummer, Mike Hamilton, on December 13 in Mesa, AZ, during the band's US fall headline tour. Watch the interview below:
Exhumed's To The Dead is out now via Relapse Records. The album is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical orders are available at Relapse.com here. Find digital orders here.
To The Dead tracklisting:
"Putrescine And Cadaverine"
"Drained Of Color"
"Carbonized"
"Rank And Defiled"
"Lurid, Shocking, And Vile"
"Undertaking The Overkilled"
"Nerotica"
"No Headstone Unturned"
"Defecated"
"Disgusted"
Album stream:
“Carbonized" lyric video:
"Drained Of Color" video:
Exhumed:
Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals
Ross Sewage - bass, vocals
Mike Hamilton - drums
Sebastian Phillips - guitar