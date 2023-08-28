EXHUMED Share Beyond The Dead EP Featuring Four New Songs + Live Tracks (Audio); US Tour With CAVALERA Kicks Off Tuesday
August 28, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return with the Beyond The Dead digital EP. Listen now on all streaming services here, and below.
Exhumed begin their massive late summer/fall US tour with Cavalera tomorrow through October 18. A full list of tour dates, including select Exhumed headlining shows, is available below.
Frontman Matt Harvey comments: “As we head into the nether regions of the To the Dead-touring-cycle, we wanted to remind folks that the Exhumed riff factory is still a going concern and we're still more than capable (culpable?) of churning out a mausoleum's worth of wretched requiems and decrepit dirges. These songs are a nice capstone to the last couple years, which started with our Worming EP and continued with our last record, To the Dead. I think we've gelled better than ever as a band are firing on all cylinders - and that these releases of "extra tracks" feature stuff that's just as strong as the tunes on the records and we can't wait to rot your brains and aggravate your neighbors with this latest discharge of deafening discord!”
Tracklisting:
"Lysergicide"
"Septic Five"
"Rapid Unplanned Disassembly"
"Sick At Heart"
"Dysmorphic" (Live)
"Dead End" (Live)
"Slaughter Maniac" (Live)
"In My Human Slaughterhouse" (Live)
Dates for Exhumed's US tour with Cavalera, plus select headline dates, are listed below.
Tour dates:
August
29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
September
1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
3 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
5 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre
6 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
7 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing (Exhumed headline)
8 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS
9 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Open Air
10 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
11 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck (Exhumed headline)
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
18 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill
19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater
23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
24 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 (Exhumed headline)
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
29 - Reading, PA - Reverb
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
October
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
4 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel (Exhumed headline)
5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
7 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
11 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music HalL
12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Exhumed lineup:
Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals
Ross Sewage - bass, vocals
Mike Hamilton - drums
Sebastian Phillips - guitar