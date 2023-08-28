EXHUMED Share Beyond The Dead EP Featuring Four New Songs + Live Tracks (Audio); US Tour With CAVALERA Kicks Off Tuesday

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return with the Beyond The Dead digital EP. Listen now on all streaming services here, and below.

Exhumed begin their massive late summer/fall US tour with Cavalera tomorrow through October 18. A full list of tour dates, including select Exhumed headlining shows, is available below.

Frontman Matt Harvey comments: “As we head into the nether regions of the To the Dead-touring-cycle, we wanted to remind folks that the Exhumed riff factory is still a going concern and we're still more than capable (culpable?) of churning out a mausoleum's worth of wretched requiems and decrepit dirges. These songs are a nice capstone to the last couple years, which started with our Worming EP and continued with our last record, To the Dead. I think we've gelled better than ever as a band are firing on all cylinders - and that these releases of "extra tracks" feature stuff that's just as strong as the tunes on the records and we can't wait to rot your brains and aggravate your neighbors with this latest discharge of deafening discord!”

Tracklisting:

"Lysergicide"

"Septic Five"

"Rapid Unplanned Disassembly"

"Sick At Heart"

"Dysmorphic" (Live)

"Dead End" (Live)

"Slaughter Maniac" (Live)

"In My Human Slaughterhouse" (Live)

Dates for Exhumed's US tour with Cavalera, plus select headline dates, are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

September

1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

3 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

5 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre

6 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing (Exhumed headline)

8 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS

9 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Open Air

10 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

11 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck (Exhumed headline)

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

18 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

24 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 (Exhumed headline)

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

29 - Reading, PA - Reverb

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

October

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

4 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel (Exhumed headline)

5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

7 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

11 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music HalL

12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Exhumed lineup:

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

Mike Hamilton - drums

Sebastian Phillips - guitar