EXHUMED Share Official Lyric Video For New Single "Carbonized"

Exhumed returns from the depths with their macabre new album, To The Dead, out October 21 via Relapse Records. In advance of the record’s release, today the band unleashes a lyric video for the new single, “Carbonized". Watch below.

Frontman Matt Harvey comments, “For me, the most exciting thing about To The Dead is that it’s the most collaborative record we’ve ever done. Our own six-string slime-slinger Sebastian Phillips disgorged the riffs for ‘Carbonized,’ the disgusting little ditty we’ve selected as the second single from the album. Then Ross, Mike, and I worked out the lyrics, so this ode to cerebral incineration is truly a group effort -- which takes some of the blame away from yours truly if you guys hate it! For the optimal carbonizing experience, turn out the lights, crank up the volume, spark a bowl, and this tune will vaporize what’s left of your senses and sanity!”

Matt Harvey, “Like a lingering infection, we’ve returned to excruciate your eardrums and splatter your senses! The lads and I are very stoked to excrete our latest audio abortion onto the collective face of the underground. We’ve dialed up the ‘gross-o-meter’ to 666, so if gore-soaked blastbeats, disgusting vocals, and meat-cleaving riffs are your idea of a good time, you’re in for a fucken treat!”

To The Dead will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical pre-orders are available at Relapse.com here. Find digital pre-orders here.

To The Dead tracklisting:

"Putrescine And Cadaverine"

"Drained Of Color"

"Carbonized"

"Rank And Defiled"

"Lurid, Shocking, And Vile"

"Undertaking The Overkilled"

"Nerotica"

"No Headstone Unturned"

"Defecated"

"Disgusted"

"Drained Of Color" video:

Additionally, Exhumed will kick off a US headlining tour this fall. The journey runs from November 11 through December 17. Support will be provided by Hulder and Vitriol as well as Molder from November 11 through November 22 and Castrator from November 23 through the tour’s conclusion. Tickets on sale now.

Exhumed are the pioneers of blood-soaked gore metal and the band's storied career needs no introduction. To the Dead is the culmination of decades upon decades of nightmarish riffs, obliterating blastbeats, and hellish screams from the very depths the band crawled out from!

"To The Dead is a destination," notes Harvey. "A rotting world populated by the grotesquely twisted truths of our waking world and the decaying fallout of our most deranged ambitions. But it's also a title that evokes a celebration of, and an invitation into, the gore-soaked world of Exhumed."

The very celebration of Exhumed's history is ever-present on this album. "We've expanded the writing team on the record to include former members Mike Beams, Leon del Muerte, Matt Widener, and Bud Burke in an effort to celebrate the band's history -- at this point decades of it -- and I think the resulting record is an excellent testament to the surprising longevity of Gore Fucking Metal!"

So please, accept the band's humble invitation and sink six feet down to their level. Exhumed can't wait for you to get a whiff of what they've cooked up - this will be the most fun you've ever had being disgusted!

Exhumed:

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

Mike Hamilton - drums

Sebastian Phillips - guitar