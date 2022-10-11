EXHUMED Streaming New Track "Disgusted"; Audio

Exhumed returns from the depths with their macabre new album, To The Dead, out October 21 via Relapse Records. In advance of the record’s release, today the band is streaming the track, "Disgusted". Listen below.

Frontman Matt Harvey comments: "Our final single from To the Dead is a veritable labyrinth of riffs that mirrors the lyrical content, dragging the listener kicking and screaming on a descent into homicidal mania. If you make it through this track alive after it slices, dices, chops and rips your senses, you deserve a beer before you dive back in for another listen! It's an Exhumed track - you know what to do, crank up the volume, crack open a cold one, and shed some brain cells with us!"

To The Dead will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical pre-orders are available at Relapse.com here. Find digital pre-orders here.

To The Dead tracklisting:

"Putrescine And Cadaverine"

"Drained Of Color"

"Carbonized"

"Rank And Defiled"

"Lurid, Shocking, And Vile"

"Undertaking The Overkilled"

"Nerotica"

"No Headstone Unturned"

"Defecated"

"Disgusted"

“Carbonized" lyric video:

"Drained Of Color" video:

Exhumed will kick off a US headlining tour this fall. The journey runs from November 11 through December 17. Support will be provided by Hulder and Vitriol as well as Molder from November 11 through November 22 and Castrator from November 23 through the tour’s conclusion. Tickets on sale now.

Exhumed are the pioneers of blood-soaked gore metal and the band's storied career needs no introduction. To the Dead is the culmination of decades upon decades of nightmarish riffs, obliterating blastbeats, and hellish screams from the very depths the band crawled out from!

"To The Dead is a destination," notes Harvey. "A rotting world populated by the grotesquely twisted truths of our waking world and the decaying fallout of our most deranged ambitions. But it's also a title that evokes a celebration of, and an invitation into, the gore-soaked world of Exhumed."

The very celebration of Exhumed's history is ever-present on this album. "We've expanded the writing team on the record to include former members Mike Beams, Leon del Muerte, Matt Widener, and Bud Burke in an effort to celebrate the band's history -- at this point decades of it -- and I think the resulting record is an excellent testament to the surprising longevity of Gore Fucking Metal!"

So please, accept the band's humble invitation and sink six feet down to their level. Exhumed can't wait for you to get a whiff of what they've cooked up - this will be the most fun you've ever had being disgusted!

Exhumed:

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

Mike Hamilton - drums

Sebastian Phillips - guitar