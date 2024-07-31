EXILIUM NOCTIS Announce Collaboration With GOD DETHRONED Vocalist HENRI SATTLER On Upcoming Album, Pactum Diaboli

Black / death metallers, Exilium Noctis, are thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Henri Sattler, the iconic vocalist and founder of the renowned Dutch death metal band, God Dethroned. Henri will lend his legendary voice to the title track of Exilium Noctis' new album, Pactum Diaboli.

Henri Sattler, a prominent figure in the extreme metal scene, has been a driving force behind God Dethroned's influential career. His participation in the song "Pactum Diaboli" marks a significant milestone for Exilium Noctis, showcasing a fusion of their unique black / death metal style with Henri's distinctive vocals.

The track "Pactum Diaboli," which will also serve as the title track for the album, promises to be a standout piece that blends dark atmospheres with powerful and evocative performances.

Stay tuned for more updates, including the official release date and more details about the album.