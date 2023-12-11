EXIT EDEN Release Dramatic Cover Of JOURNY Classic "Separate Ways"; Music Video

Symphonic metal supergroup Exit Eden, feat. Clémentine Delauney (Visions Of Atlantis), Anna Brunner (League Of Distortion) and Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite), reveal their second new single, a dramatic cover of one of Journey’s biggest hits, “Separate Ways". Topped by the release of Exit Eden’s debut, Rhapsodies In Black (#15 German album charts), millions of video views (12M on their cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”) and an energetic performance at Wacken, three of the most talented women in metal will release their second album, Femmes Fatales, on January 12 via Napalm Records.

Exit Eden’s new masterpiece is an illustration of strength and female empowerment, and it contains its own original compositions as well as covers of international hits. The trio gives the iconic “Separate Ways” a fresh new soundscape, dressing the huge 80’s AOR hit in a veil of symphonic heaviness. Watch the accompanying music video below and make sure to pre-order your copy of Femmes Fatales.

Exit Eden state: "Our version of this Journey classic is a tribute to rock ‘n roll and timeless tunes. We are thrilled to retell this musical tale with our own voices and share it with you today."

Watch the captivating video for “Separate Ways”:

When Clémentine Delauney, Anna Brunner, Marina La Torraca and Amanda Somerville came together to form Exit Eden, topped by the release of their first album, Rhapsodies in Black, in summer 2017, it became immediately clear that this combination would be both powerful and magical! These four outstanding and independent female vocalists proved that symphonic heaviness can go hand in hand with pop music - dressing well-known classics in a yet unheard soundscape, and evoking more than just a covers album.



Now performing as a trio, Exit Eden's new full-length follows the path of its predecessor, as it contains six cover versions of famous cross-generational super-hits, but this time also shines by offering six original compositions. With one exception (“Dying In My Dreams”, co-written by Marina La Torraca), the remaining five original songs were brought to life by Anna Brunner and Hannes Braun (Kissin’ Dynamite), who is also responsible for recording, production and mixing, whereas the album was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Delain, Amaranthe, Volbeat, Destruction and many more).

Self-confidently leading straight into the tempting world of Exit Eden, opening “Femme Fatale”, “Buried In The Past” and “Hold Back Your Fear” conjure a mystical atmosphere with strings and orchestral elements, topped by complementary vocals uniting the sonic diversity of the all-femme trio. “Dying In My Dreams” and album closing “Elysium” set the tone as captivating mid-tempo tracks with intense choruses that speak straight to the heart. Moving further along the path where Rhapsodies in Black left off, Exit Eden picked the next selection of international super-hits - transforming them into their very own creation, yet still paying reverence to the originals on Femmes Fatales. “It’s a Sin” (Pet Shop Boys), “Separate Ways” (Journey), “Desanchantée” (Mylène Farmer), “Poison” (Alice Cooper), “Alone” (Heart) and “Kayleigh” (Marilion), re-arranged as undoubtably striking rock/symphonic metal compositions, form the common thread between the debut and Femmes Fatales.

With stellar vocals, an exceptional concept and high-quality production, Exit Eden have crafted another standout album that absolutely succeeds in expanding the identity of the supergroup even more, and gives fans the chance to experience three of the most beautiful and talented women in metal united as one on Femmes Fatales.

Femmes Fatales will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red/Black – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD 48pages Earbook – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD 6p Digipak

- Bundle 1-CDs DGS + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Femmes Fatales tracklisting:

"Femme Fatale"

"It's A Sin"

"Run!" (feat. Marko Hietala)

"Separate Ways"

"Buried In The Past"

"Désenchantée"

"Dying In My Dreams"

"Poison"

"Alone"

"Hold Back Your Fear"

"Kayleigh"

"Elysium"

"Run!" video:

(Photo - Stephan Heilemann)