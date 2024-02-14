EXIT EDEN Releases Video For Spellbinding MYLÈNE FARMER Cover “Désenchantée”

Symphonic metal unit Exit Eden - consisting of Clémentine Delauney (Visions of Atlantis), Anna Brunner (League of Distortion), and Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite) – has unveiled a stunning new music video for their shimmering cover version of French iconic pop artist Mylène Farmer’s “Désenchantée”. French-born Clémentine Delauney presents the track in her mother tongue – which marks the very first time ever doing so for a whole song! “Désenchantée” is cut from the band’s second studio album, Femmes Fatales, and, together with the accompanying music video, lures the listener into the mysterious world of Mylène Farmer, showing a whole new exciting facet of Exit Eden.

In addition to its six cover versions of famous cross-generational super-hits, 'Femmes Fatales' is the trio’s first record featuring original songs, written by Anna Brunner and Hannes Braun (Kissin’ Dynamite), with one exception, “Dying in my Dreams”, co-written by Marina La Torraca. Exit Eden’s new masterpiece follows their debut, 'Rhapsodies in Black' (#15 DE album charts), and millions of video views (12M on their cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” alone). The album, in its entirety, marks an illustration of strength and female empowerment topped with symphonic heaviness. Watch the official music video for “Désenchantée” below and make sure to order your copy of 'Femmes Fatales'!

Clémentine Delauney on the song:

“Reflecting upon the journey that shaped the woman I've become, I, Clementine, delved into the influences of my youth – the individuals and artists who ignited my inspiration. Among them, Mylène Farmer, a pop artist whose universe, thoughts, and messages I held in high regard during my teenage years. Her poetry, distinctiveness, and bittersweet perspective on life, with a touch of melancholy, left an indelible mark. I am convinced that her portrayal of despair and loneliness remains relevant to this day.

"In our video rendition of 'Désenchantée,' I aimed to pay homage to this iconic song and the unparalleled artist behind it. Seeking to evoke the essence of the 90s, the era of its inception, I imagined a way to connect it to the contemporary landscape of 2024 - a world where the evolution of our digital lives has heightened the sense of isolation.

"Releasing on Valentine's Day, this tribute is for anyone feeling lonely in our super-connected world.”

When Clémentine Delauney, Anna Brunner, Marina La Torraca and Amanda Somerville came together to form Exit Eden, topped by the release of their first album, Rhapsodies in Black, in summer 2017, it became immediately clear that this combination would be both powerful and magical! These four outstanding and independent female vocalists proved that symphonic heaviness can go hand in hand with pop music - dressing well-known classics in a yet unheard soundscape, and evoking more than just a covers album.

Now performing as a trio, Exit Eden's new full-length follows the path of its predecessor, as it contains six cover versions of famous cross-generational super-hits, but this time also shines by offering six original compositions. With one exception (“Dying In My Dreams”, co-written by Marina La Torraca), the remaining five original songs were brought to life by Anna Brunner and Hannes Braun (Kissin’ Dynamite), who is also responsible for recording, production and mixing, whereas the album was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Delain, Amaranthe, Volbeat, Destruction and many more).

Self-confidently leading straight into the tempting world of Exit Eden, opening “Femme Fatale”, “Buried In The Past” and “Hold Back Your Fear” conjure a mystical atmosphere with strings and orchestral elements, topped by complementary vocals uniting the sonic diversity of the all-femme trio. “Dying In My Dreams” and album closing “Elysium” set the tone as captivating mid-tempo tracks with intense choruses that speak straight to the heart. Moving further along the path where Rhapsodies in Black left off, Exit Eden picked the next selection of international super-hits - transforming them into their very own creation, yet still paying reverence to the originals on Femmes Fatales. “It’s a Sin” (Pet Shop Boys), “Separate Ways” (Journey), “Desanchantée” (Mylène Farmer), “Poison” (Alice Cooper), “Alone” (Heart) and “Kayleigh” (Marilion), re-arranged as undoubtably striking rock/symphonic metal compositions, form the common thread between the debut and Femmes Fatales.

With stellar vocals, an exceptional concept and high-quality production, Exit Eden have crafted another standout album that absolutely succeeds in expanding the identity of the supergroup even more, and gives fans the chance to experience three of the most beautiful and talented women in metal united as one on Femmes Fatales.

Femmes Fatales will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red/Black – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD 48pages Earbook – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD 6p Digipak

- Bundle 1-CDs DGS + Shirt

- Digital Album

Femmes Fatales tracklisting:

"Femme Fatale"

"It's A Sin"

"Run!" (feat. Marko Hietala)

"Separate Ways"

"Buried In The Past"

"Désenchantée"

"Dying In My Dreams"

"Poison"

"Alone"

"Hold Back Your Fear"

"Kayleigh"

"Elysium"

(Photo - Stephan Heilemann)