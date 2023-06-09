EXMORTUS Share New Single “Beyond The Grave”

Southern Californian melodic death shredders Exmortus have released the third single, "Beyond The Grave," from their 6th studio album, Necrophony, that's due August 25 from Nuclear Blast Records. The face-melting new track is a sonic fist-to-the-face, replete with thrashing guitar riffs, blistering solos and monstrous vocals that attest to why the band remains one of the fiercest bands in underground metal.

Available for pre-order now, the record four years in the making finds the shredders at a new creative peak, re-born in the isolation of the pandemic and wielding a master craft of metallic savagery.

Commenting on the single, guitarist/vocalist Conan says:

"We're excited to show off yet another intense song from the new album with awesome visuals by Wayne Joyner. Heavily inspired by the Evil Dead movies, this piece interprets the madness of possession with fast rhythms and licks on each instrument. We're sure to have fun performing this one on tours to come."

Exmortus recently headlined the Hyperspace Metal Festival in Vancouver and completed a West Coast tour with Paladin and Graveshadow. The band will perform a FREE show at 1720 in Los Angeles on July 17.

Additional live performances to be announced soon.

Commenting on the impending record, guitarist/vocalist Conan says: "Necrophony was an album title idea for as long as I can remember. This Symphony of the Dead couldn't be realized for a collection of songs until now. Finally, we have our darkest and most classically inspired work yet, with artwork by the great Toha Mashudi to match perfectly. We returned to Sharkbite Studios to have the mighty wizard that is Zack Ohren aid us again in forging our metal, and resulted in the finest steel we're all proud to wield on the battlefield."

Necrophony tracklisting:

"Masquerade"

"Mask Of Red Death"

"Oathbreaker"

"Mind Of Metal"

"Storm Of Strings"

"Test Of Time"

"Darkest Of Knights"

"Prophecy"

"Children Of The Night"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Overture"

"Necrophony"

"Moonchild"

"Beyond The Grave" lyric video:

"Mind Of Metal" video:

"Oathbreaker" lyric video:

(Photo - Hugo Juarez; Juarez Photography, Heavy Defender)