EXMORTUS Shreds On Classical Cover "Storm Of Strings"; Visualizer Streaming

Southern Californian melodic death shredders, Exmortus, have revealed the final single, "Storm Of Strings", ahead of the release of their sixth studio album, Necrophony, out August 25 via Nuclear Blast Records.

On their latest song, Exmortus puts their signature shred into a cover of legendary new age artist Yanni’s song “The Storm”, which was based off of the great Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi’s concertos, "The Four Seasons".

Commenting on the single, guitarist/vocalist Conan says: "We've been meaning to cover this piece for a long time and now it feels right for Necrophony. Honoring two artists at once, we give you a heavy metal shred version of Yanni's arrangement of Vivaldi's Summer Concerto. Enjoy the groove, enjoy the passion!"

Available for pre-order now, the record four years in the making finds the shredders at a new creative peak, re-born in the isolation of the pandemic and wielding a master craft of metallic savagery.

Commenting on the impending record, Conan says: "Necrophony was an album title idea for as long as I can remember. This Symphony of the Dead couldn't be realized for a collection of songs until now. Finally, we have our darkest and most classically inspired work yet, with artwork by the great Toha Mashudi to match perfectly. We returned to Sharkbite Studios to have the mighty wizard that is Zack Ohren aid us again in forging our metal, and resulted in the finest steel we're all proud to wield on the battlefield."

Necrophony tracklisting:

"Masquerade"

"Mask Of Red Death"

"Oathbreaker"

"Mind Of Metal"

"Storm Of Strings"

"Test Of Time"

"Darkest Of Knights"

"Prophecy"

"Children Of The Night"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Overture"

"Necrophony"

"Moonchild"

"Beyond The Grave" lyric video:

"Mind Of Metal" video:

"Oathbreaker" lyric video:

(Photo - Hugo Juarez; Juarez Photography, Heavy Defender)