EXMORTUS, STRIKER, JUDICATOR, LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Among Acts Confirmed For Canada's Hyperspace Metal Festival 2023

Wrapping up their 2022 edition on April 15-17, Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival, Hyperspace, is wasting no time presenting their lineup for next year's 2023 festivities in Vancouver, BC.

The lineup for the fourth edition of the festival will feature headliners California melo-death warriors Exmortus (pictured above), Edmonton Juno Award winners and heavy metal champions Striker, along with HMF alumni American power metallers Judicator and fantasy metallers Lords Of The Trident among many more to be announced for the three-night event from April 13-15.

Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions comments: "We're keeping the hype going and rolling out the lineup for Hyperspace Metal Festival IV! This year's festival was really special and we're going to one up it next year with the mighty Exmortus headlining! We're also excited to finally welcome Striker to the Hyperspace family after years of trying to get them on our stage. Next year's festival is going to be epic and there are still more bands to be announced! We hope you make the trip to our city to join us for this weekend of melodic metal and epic times!"

Hyperspace Metal Festival 2023 lineup: Exmortus, Striker, Judicator, Lords Of The Trident, Greyhawk, Traveler, Lutharo, Hrom, Medevil, Odinfist, Hyperia, Hyloxalus, Thousand Arrows.

Tickets are on sale here. Check out a Facebook event page here.