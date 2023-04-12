EXMORTUS To Release Necrophony Album In August; "Mind Of Metal" Music Video Streaming Now

Following their recent announcement of joining Nuclear Blast Records, Southern Californian melodic death mongers, Exmortus, have revealed plans to release their sixth studio album, Necrophony, on August 25.

Available for pre-order now, the record four years in the making finds the shredders at a new creative peak, re-born in the isolation of the pandemic and wielding a master craft of metallic savagery.

Commenting on the impending record, guitarist/vocalist Conan says: "Necrophony was an album title idea for as long as I can remember. This Symphony of the Dead couldn't be realized for a collection of songs until now. Finally, we have our darkest and most classically inspired work yet, with artwork by the great Toha Mashudi to match perfectly. We returned to Sharkbite Studios to have the mighty wizard that is Zack Ohren aid us again in forging our metal, and resulted in the finest steel we're all proud to wield on the battlefield."

Today, the band has released the new single "Mind Of Metal," which can be streamed here. Watch the music video for "Mind Of Metal" below.

Conan says of the song: "'Mind Of Metal' is a great compliment to our previous single 'Oathbreaker,' in that it has contrasting rhythms and structure, but shares lyrical inspiration by Tolkien. It's a tribute to the wizard Saruman and other like characters in the legendarium, for their will to power and domination by crafty and industrial means. This song features groove, fast licks, and some of our favorite riffs ever written. Can't wait to perform it live!"

Necrophony tracklisting:

"Masquerade"

"Mask Of Red Death"

"Oathbreaker"

"Mind Of Metal"

"Storm Of Strings"

"Test Of Time"

"Darkest Of Knights"

"Prophecy"

"Children Of The Night"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Overture"

"Necrophony"

"Moonchild"

"Mind Of Metal" video:

"Oathbreaker" lyric video:

Exmortus will take their shred show on a West Coast tour this month with Paladin and Graveshadow, starting tonight in Santa Cruz, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

April

12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon

13 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

14 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper

15 - Vancouver, BC - Hyperspace Festival

17 - Eureka, CA - Savage henry Comedy Club

18 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides

19 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

(Photo - Hugo Juarez; Juarez Photography, Heavy Defender)