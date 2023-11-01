EXOCRINE Announce Legend Album; Title Track Streaming

Exocrine have been blending ultra-technical and extraordinarily rapid death metal with philosophical musings for quite some time now. The French band released their first album back in 2015. But their new album marks a new chapter. While still choked-full of eerie, dissonant finger-taps and enough blast beats to blow out your eardrums, Legend rages from within.

"We see Legend as a reflection of our existence, of what we create, and what we wish to leave of ourselves in the end", says lead guitarist Sylvain Octor Perez. "It's this Dante-like confrontation between these three characters in complete opposition, combined with questions about the lessons of the past and our place in the universe.That's why we wanted to create a more intimate atmosphere with a more organic production, and return to calmer tempos at times."

Today, Exocrine are releasing the chilling video for the album's title track.

"Legend is a new chapter for Exocrine and we're eager to introduce you to it. It's probably the album we're most proud of, it's also our most personal one." says Sylvain. "It's a more 'airy' album, allowing the cinematic side of our music to express itself more fully. But we're staying true to what defines us, going as fast as ever and trying to reinvent ourselves in terms of the technical aspects of our style."

Exocrine are architects of sonic transcendence, explorers of the uncharted, and pioneers of the unimaginable. With each release, they redefine the limits of technical death metal, and Legend is poised to be their most audacious and groundbreaking endeavour yet, a true testament to their status as legends in the making.

Legend comes out January 26, 2024 via Season Of Mist. Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Presage”

“Legend”

“Life”

“Eidolon”

“The Altar Of War”

“Dust In The Naught”

“Warlock”

“Dragon”

“The Oath”

“By The Light Of The Pyre”

“Cryogenisation” (Bonus Track)

“Legend” video: