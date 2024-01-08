EXOCRINE Debut "Eidolon" Music Video

Exocrine have released a music video for "Eidolon", the third single from their new album, Legend, out January 26 via Season Of Mist. Watch the clip below:

Exocrine have been blending ultra-technical and extraordinarily rapid death metal with philosophical musings for quite some time now. The French band released their first album back in 2015. But their new album marks a new chapter. While still choked-full of eerie, dissonant finger-taps and enough blast beats to blow out your eardrums, Legend rages from within.

"We see Legend as a reflection of our existence, of what we create, and what we wish to leave of ourselves in the end", says lead guitarist Sylvain Octor Perez. "It's this Dante-like confrontation between these three characters in complete opposition, combined with questions about the lessons of the past and our place in the universe.That's why we wanted to create a more intimate atmosphere with a more organic production, and return to calmer tempos at times."

Exocrine are architects of sonic transcendence, explorers of the uncharted, and pioneers of the unimaginable. With each release, they redefine the limits of technical death metal, and Legend is poised to be their most audacious and groundbreaking endeavour yet, a true testament to their status as legends in the making.

Pre-order Legend at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Presage”

“Legend”

“Life”

“Eidolon”

“The Altar Of War”

“Dust In The Naught”

“Warlock”

“Dragon”

“The Oath”

“By The Light Of The Pyre”

“Cryogenisation” (Bonus Track)

"Life" visualizer:

“Legend” video: