EXOCRINE Shares "The Hybrid Suns" Visualizer

French masters of technical death metal, Exocrine, have announced their new full-length album, The Hybrid Suns, and it's set for release via Unique Leader Records on June 17th. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The Hybrid Suns is the career-defining fifth record from the Bordeaux-based group, a concept album studying the voyage between life and death, and showcases a jaw-dropping level of musicianship. Continuing to push the boundaries of extremity and precision playing, Exocrine are the bridge between the ferocity of Archspire and Cryptopsy, and the potent progressive leanings of Obscura and Gorod.

Ahead of the album release, the band have delivered their first single, "The Hybrid Suns":

Comments the band on the new single: "'The Hybrid Suns' is the first titular offering, introducing a new concept with a complex narrative frame to set the tone for the forthcoming album. As usual we have paid particular attention on the technical aspects and the speed, however this time we've pushed harder on the epic side of things to create a more grandiose sound!"

Written and produced by guitarist Sylvain Octor-Perez, the album was recorded at Triceraprod Studio and mastered at Roadster Lab, with the album artwork created by concept artist Tania Sanchez-Fortun.

Tracklisting:

"The Hybrid Suns"

"Dying Light"

"Horns"

"Watchtower"

"Vortex Of Shadow"

"End Of Time"

"Burning Sand"

"Blast"

"Shrine"

