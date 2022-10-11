EXOCRINE Signs To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Exocrine. The French technical death metal masters have been kicking in heads since their arise in 2015.

When you think of death metal filled with flying tempos, technicalities and brutality to the max, Exocrine is your best friend.

Exocrine comments on the signing: "We can’t say how proud we are and what an honor it is to join Season Of Mist! They have supported so many iconic bands that are part of our influences in many different styles. SoM is the perfect platform for our music, and we can’t wait to work with them and start the composition of our next album! We will stay true to ourselves while innovating and SoM totally puts us in confidence for that and for the future!"

In June 2022, Exocrine released their fifth album, The Hybrid Suns, a concept record studying the voyage between life and death. It spawned two singles, "Dying Light" and "The Hybrid Sons".