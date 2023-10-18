EXODUS Are Digging Up Deep Cuts For Upcoming US Tour, Including "A Song We Haven’t Played In Over 32 Years, And One We Have Never Ever Played Live"

Exodus will launch their US tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Undeath, on November 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Exodus singer, Steve "Zetro" Souza, took to social media to share the following update:

"It’s coming quick everyone!!! We are rampaging through the states with our new friends @fitforanautopsy @darkest_hour_official and @undeathny find the venue that’s closest to you and come have one of the heaviest nights of your life!!! On this tour Exodus will be playing deep cuts and actually opening with a song we haven’t played in over 32 years and one we have never ever played live!!! Get your tickets and get your VIPs , because Exodus’ meet and greet is unlike no other!! Ask someone who’s been to one of our meet and greets they will tell you! Looking forward to seeing everyone in the pit for a night violence and mayhem in the best of ways!!"

Tour dates are listed below.

November

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December

1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

(Photo - Tayva Martinez)