EXODUS Are Digging Up Deep Cuts For Upcoming US Tour, Including "A Song We Haven’t Played In Over 32 Years, And One We Have Never Ever Played Live"
October 18, 2023, an hour ago
Exodus will launch their US tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Undeath, on November 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Exodus singer, Steve "Zetro" Souza, took to social media to share the following update:
"It’s coming quick everyone!!! We are rampaging through the states with our new friends @fitforanautopsy @darkest_hour_official and @undeathny find the venue that’s closest to you and come have one of the heaviest nights of your life!!! On this tour Exodus will be playing deep cuts and actually opening with a song we haven’t played in over 32 years and one we have never ever played live!!! Get your tickets and get your VIPs , because Exodus’ meet and greet is unlike no other!! Ask someone who’s been to one of our meet and greets they will tell you! Looking forward to seeing everyone in the pit for a night violence and mayhem in the best of ways!!"
Tour dates are listed below.
November
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre
20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
December
1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
