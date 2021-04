EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Checks In - "Getting My First Chemikill Concocted Cancer Killing Cocktail"

On April 13th, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Tom began his treatment and hopes his story helps raise awareness.

Important statement from Tom: "Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!"

OK, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically. "I'm gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!

"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"

Tom checked in again on April 14th via Instagram. Check out his update below.