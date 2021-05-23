EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Continues To Battle Cancer, Plans To Take The Stage At Psycho Las Vegas Festival This August - "If I'm Walking, I'm Drumming"

On April 13th, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. He is curently undergoing treatment, and according to an Instagram post by Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Hunting has every intention on performing with the band this August. Check out the post below.

During the May 19th edition of Zetro's Toxic Vault Podcast, bandmate / frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza offered an update on Hunting's health.

Souza: "I was actually with the whole band last Tuesday. We had a photo shoot and I've gotta say, Tom looks great. And from all of us, and him as well, we wanna thank all of you guys for all of your kind words, all of your financial support. I want you guys to know that he's one of the strongest individuals I've ever met in my life and just an overall great dude, and everybody loves him. He looks great and he's beating this thing. Like he said in the press, he's gonna beat it like a snare drum that owes him money, and he's doing that right now. When you guys hear what he's done on the new record and see him live, it's gonna be really exciting for everyone. It makes it even that much more special as that comes out."

A benefit show to assist with Hunting's medical expenses has been announced and will take place at at One The Y in on July 17th in Sacramento, CA. The bill will include Blind Illusion, Boneless Ones featuring guitarist Craig Locicero (Forbidden) and drummer Chris Kontos (Machine Head), and Jesus Crisis. Capacity is limited to 100 people.

Hunting's Exodus bandmate, guitarist Gary Holt, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Tom with his cancer battle on April 21st.

A message states: "After decades dedicated to laying down the most pummeling drums in thrash, Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer. While he fights and defeats this, he will need help with his bills, both medical and home. During this pandemic Tom, like many of us, works to keep himself going while we await the return of touring, but he is unable to do so while undergoing chemo and more to get past this and back behind his drums with his brothers in Exodus. Whatever someone can afford to give will go miles to helping Tom continue his fight without the worry of the mounting medical bills and bills to maintain a roof over his head. Thanks for all your help and support."

Since its launch the campaign has raised already almost $80,000, which includes donations from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. Hunting expressed his gratitude via a Facebook video message on April 26th, as well as offering an update on his ongoing treatment. See below.

Visit the GoFundMe campaign page here.

Below is Hunting's April 13th statement revealing he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma:

"Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!"

OK, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically. "I'm gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!

"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"