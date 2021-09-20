EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Performs Live For The First Time Since Total Gastrectomy (Video)

Back in April, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. He underwent a total gastrectomy in July, and on September 18th he performed live for the first time since the surgery.

Hunting joined Hellhunter on stage at Thee Parkside in San Francisco, CA for the Exodus song "Metal Command" during a benefit show in his honour. Video is available below.

The clip also features Death Angel drummer Will Carroll sharing lead vocals.

With a bond forged in youth and decades-old friendship, the undisputed masters of thrash metal return with their eleventh studio album, Persona Non Grata due to be released on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band recently released the lyric video for the second single, "Clickbait" which can be viewed below.

Gary Holt comments: "Very excited to launch the release of 'Clickbait' from our upcoming record! Crushing and aggressive as hell, it captures the power of the new record perfectly! Getting more excited by the day. November 19th can’t come fast enough!”

Literally translating to “an unwelcome” or “unacceptable” person, Persona Non Grata touches on themes of modern societal disgust and degradation. The band gathered at Tom Hunting's house in the mountains where they produced and recorded Persona Non Grata from three home-built studios . Steve Lagudi was at the helm of engineering while the band enlisted Andy Sneap of Backstage Studios to mix the album. For the third time in the band’s history, they returned to Swedish artist Par Olofsson to create the album artwork.

Tracklisting:

"Persona Non Grata"

"R.E.M.F."

"Slipping Into Madness"

"Elitist"

"Prescribing Horror"

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

"The Years of Death and Dying"

"Clickbait"

"Cosa Del Pantano"

"Lunatic-Liar-Lord"

"The Fires of Division"

"Antiseed"

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)":

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" video:

Photo by Ab Larry