EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Releases First Solo EP; Official Video For "Boys Are Back In Town" From 48 Hours Featuring CHUCK BILLY And STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA Streaming

Legendary thrash drummer Tom Hunting (Exodus) releases his first solo album EP, Hunting Party, featuring covers of some of his favorite songs. The band includes guitarist C. Will Harden and drummer Gator McKlusky.

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels not only lends his vocals to the classic, "Jungle Love" (Purple Rain), but wrote his own lyrics for this classic by Morris Day And The Time.

Jack Gibson (Exodus) lends his bass to "East Bound And Down", joining his bandmate for this classic by Jerry Reed. Jack’s love for Smokey And The Bandit helped bring an authentic tone to this heavy remake.

Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction) plays bass on the Stevie Wonder classic "You Haven’t Done Nothin'", plus the guitar parts behind DMC on "Jungle Love", adding to that crushing original section of the track.

Jonny Rod (Return To Darkness) takes on the killer solo for "East Bound And Down", staying true to the classic. He also kills it on bass for "Jungle Love" and "Boys Are Back In Town" by The BusBoys, from the film 48 hrs.

James Arthur (Wheelhouse Junction) closes the album with his vocal tribute in "East Bound And Down".

Tom worked closely with drummer Gator McKlusky, who also produced and engineered the album, to make sure everything best represented these classics. Look for the first music video "Boys Are Back In Town" featuring Chuck Billy (Testament) and Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus) on backing vocals. Video created by Craig Cefola.

The tracklist is as follows:

"You Haven’t Done Nothin'"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"Jungle Love"

"East Bound And Down"

In the interview below, Tom Hunting about the project, along with his rebound from cancer, touring this year, along with some of his favorite films and inspirations. Drummer Gator McKlusky conducted the interview from a recent Exodus tour at the Hard Rock in Orlando, Florida, where they also shot the video for "Boys are Back In Town".