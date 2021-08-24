EXODUS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Las Vegas Show Featuring Temporary Replacement Drummer JOHN TEMPESTA Streaming

It was recently announced that while Tom Hunting recovers from surgery, Exodus have enlisted drummer John Tempesta (who was a member of the band from 1989 until 1993) to perform with them for live dates - Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on on August 22, and at Full Terror Assault in Cave In Rock, Illinois September 8-11.

The band issued the following statement: "Due to Tom’s continued recovery from his surgery, we are announcing that for our show in Vegas and Full Terror Assault, we will be joined by John Tempesta on drums!! John was Tom’s (and our) number one choice to jump behind the kit in his absence, and John will kill it while Tom continues his recovery, which is going very well!! Looking forward to seeing everyone who is coming to Vegas for the show. And looking forward to getting Tom healthy and back behind his kit as soon as possible! But let’s welcome John back for two shows where he started."

Tom Hunting: "Hey y'all, I'm 5 weeks out from the surgery and on the mend. I'm feeling stronger all the time and I'm beyond excited to get back to working out on the drums. Unfortunately I won't be ready for the upcoming Vegas and Full Terror Assault shows. Originally I thought if I could walk, I could play. I need to manage my own expectations, and then work my very core back into shape to be fully ready for action. I have no doubt I'll bounce back and get there. I wanna express my undying love and gratitude to our brother Johnny Tempesta for agreeing to play in my absence. I'm 100% sure he will crush playing this music! I'll check in again very soon. Thanks Soooo Much And CHEERS EVERYONE!!!!"

Check out fan-filmed video below from the August 22nd show in Las Vegas, which also featured a guest appearance by former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bonded By Blood"

"Exodus"

"And Then There Were None"

"Fabulous Disaster"

"Brain Dead"

"Metal Command"

"Blacklist"

"'Til Death Do Us Part"

"Chemi-Kill"

"Piranha"

"The Toxic Waltz"