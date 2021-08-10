EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA Confirms New Album Will Be Released In November 2021 - "You Guys Will Not Be Disappointed"

Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza has posted the latest installment of Zetro's Toxic Vault, offering an update on the band's forthcoming album, Persona Non Grata. Check out the full stream below.

Souza: "A lot of you guys are wondering why it's taking so long, and yes, Tom's (Hunting / drums) illness had a bit to play in it, but they haven't been able to make vinyl. Nobody worked last year, so all the bands that wrote records and now are gonna put records out, they're six months behind in producing vinyl. Because we're very proud of this record - this record is very special for us - I don't think that Nuclear Blast wanted to take any stops out on it, so they wanted multiple vinyls. But I can guarantee you it'll be out in November, and you guys will not be disappointed."

Persona Non Grata, engineered by Steve Lagudi and the band, was expected to be released this summer via Nuclear Blast Records. Stay tuned for updates.

Back in April, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Earlier this month, he announced that he was due to undergo a total gastrectomy, which, according to bandmate / guitarist Gary Holt, went ahead and "everything went according to plan."

Holt followed up earlier this week with a post saying that Hunting is "cancer free" but later stated that "may have jumped the gun" in his excitement. The post, found below, includes a message from Hunting on his current health condition.

Hunting: "Hello Y'all. I just wanted to thank everyone for taking part in the Blind Illusion show. I'm blown away by all the love and support from everyone in this community! It really propels me in this fight!

So I had a full gastrectomy on July 12th. I've been healing up good, relearning my relationship with food, smaller portions more spaced out, lotsa proteins, etc... The science of all this continues to blow my mind on a daily basis. Like how can someone even be out walking around 2 weeks after the surgery?? HAHA!! Anyway, I'm super thankful!! I've learned that so many people don't even get a surgical option. The doctors had a good plan, they went in, and they've told me they got it all!! Fuck yesss, sounds good to me!!

But it's presumptuous to say cancer free at this point. I really hope to make that statement myself soon down the road. But let's not jinx it! I'm still in the middle of this fight. The hardest part is over with still 4 outro chemo treatments pending. After that, I'll have another scan that'll hopefully show that Cancers Ass has been evicted from my body and kicked down the road!!

I can't wait to see you all soon and play some of the new Exodus music live! Much Love!"